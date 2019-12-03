JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will today focus on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) fifth monetary policy meet of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) that begins today and fresh trade tensions on the global horizon.  

Most analysts expect RBI to cut repo rate by another 25 bps (basis points) to spur economic growth after official data showed India's gross domestic product (GDP) collapsed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, the first time it’s been below 5 per cent since 2013. The decision will be out on December 5 (Thursday).

That apart, telecom stocks are expected to trade actively as the proposed tariff hike plan will come into effect from today. 
 
GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak US factory data added to the investor gloom.

In the overnight trade, US stocks, too, settled lower on economy and trade jitters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94 per cent, to 27,786.44, the S&P 500 lost 0.85 per cent to 3,114.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.12 per cent to 8,567.99.

In commodities, oil prices continued to rise on expectations that the OPEC and its allies may agree to deepen output cuts at a meeting this week.

(With inputs from Reuters)

