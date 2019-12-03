- Domestic steelmakers raise product prices for a second straight month
- RBL Bank looks to raise Rs 1,600 cr via QIPs; sets floor price of Rs 352.57
- Strong domestic and export growth to drive Ipca Laboratories' earnings
- Replacement demand boosts wire & cable makers' profits in Apr-Sep of FY20
- ICICI Venture, four others pay over Rs 5.2 cr to settle case with Sebi
- Despite good Q2 numbers, cloud over Info Edge's near-term prospects
- Want to make small alterations to your will? You could do so via Codicil
- Getting into global debt, equity indices can fetch us $100 bn: Nilesh Shah
- ICICI Venture Funds, 4 others pay over Rs 5.2 cr to settle case with Sebi
- Market Wrap, December 2: Sensex settles flat, Nifty holds 12,000
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today focus on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) fifth monetary policy meet of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) that begins today and fresh trade tensions on the global horizon.
Most analysts expect RBI to cut repo rate by another 25 bps (basis points) to spur economic growth after official data showed India's gross domestic product (GDP) collapsed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, the first time it’s been below 5 per cent since 2013. The decision will be out on December 5 (Thursday).
That apart, telecom stocks are expected to trade actively as the proposed tariff hike plan will come into effect from today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump stunned markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak US factory data added to the investor gloom.
In the overnight trade, US stocks, too, settled lower on economy and trade jitters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94 per cent, to 27,786.44, the S&P 500 lost 0.85 per cent to 3,114.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.12 per cent to 8,567.99.
In commodities, oil prices continued to rise on expectations that the OPEC and its allies may agree to deepen output cuts at a meeting this week.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More