Oil hits 7 week-low amid expectations on supply release, Europe Covid surge
Business Standard

MARKETS: SGX Nifty suggests positive start; RIL, Paytm, Airtel in focus

Stock market LIVE: Analysts suggest that the developments around Saudi Aramco-deal may be a minor setback for Reliance Industries' (RIL's) stock

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, RIL, Saudi aramco, paytm, airtel, irctc, sgx

LIVE market updates: Markets are eyeing a flat but positive start on Monday after an extended weekend. Relative to Nifty50's spot close of 17,765 on Thursday, the SGX Nifty Futures were at 17,778 at 8:10 AM

Individually, Reliance Industries is likely to hog the limelight and may dictate the market trend today, after the company decided to shelve its $15 billion Saudi Aramco deal. Analysts suggest that the move may be a minor setback for the stock.

Primary Market Update
At the end of Day 2, Go Fashion (India) IPO was subscribed 6.87 times, with retail quota receiving bids up to 24.6 times. The issue will close later in the day.

Global cues
China's Shanghai Composite soared 1.1 per cent, and Kospi jumped 0.7 per cent. Taiwan, Hang Seng and Straits Times were marginally up, while Nikkei was down 0.4 per cent.

First Published: Mon, November 22 2021. 08:17 IST

