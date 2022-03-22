- Accenture's Q2 result raises red flags for Indian IT
- Stocks to Watch: Wipro, L&T, Sun Pharma, Zomato, Deepak Nitrite, PNB, NHPC
- Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on Cummins India, Delta Corp
- Indices decline as crude edges higher: Here're top gainers & losers
- Russia-Ukraine war: Gold stays steady after biggest weekly drop
- Norway sovereign wealth fund ups India bets amid rise in equities
- Why power utility stocks are likely to underperform going forward
- Rupee plunges by 34 paise as crude oil prices surge past $110/barrel
- Rs 4,300-cr Ruchi Soya FPO to open on Mar 24; price band set at Rs 615-650
- Antelopus Energy to buy controlling stake in Selan Exploration; stk up 20%
Market LIVE: Flat open on cards as SGX Nifty muted; Oil PSUs in focus
Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,169 levels, that is only 10 points more than their previous close.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Gloabally, markets were lower overnight after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank needs to move "expeditiously" to raise rates, signalling that the bank could possibly go more aggressive in hiking rates to tame inflation.
Powell said that the central bank is ready to raise interest rates by over 25 basis points ahead, if needed.
On the other hand, back home, the RBI on Monday said that after resisting the “temptation” to reverse monetary policy due to occasional spikes in inflation rates in the past two years, it will continue to support growth and keep the system adequate with liquidity to assist productive sectors.
On the other hand, back home, the RBI on Monday said that after resisting the “temptation” to reverse monetary policy due to occasional spikes in inflation rates in the past two years, it will continue to support growth and keep the system adequate with liquidity to assist productive sectors.
This apart, investors will continue to watch out for developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The European Council is set to meet on Thursday & Friday. Market will closely watch whether EU could consider embargoes on Russia energy imports.
Meanwhile, domestic state fuel retailers will raise petrol and diesel pump prices by 0.8 rupees ($0.0105) per litre from Tuesday, the first increase since November, as per Reuters. Oil marketing companies will be in focus today.
Global cues
Global cues
The US markets ended lower on Monday as there was no substantial progress on the Ukraine peace deal, and the EU considered a possible energy embargo against Russia. Dow Jones and Nasdaq slipped 0.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, while the S&P 500 nearly ended unchanged.
Oil prices bounced back from the recent steep correction amid supply worries. Brent futures soared 8.8 per cent to $106.64 a barrel, and WTI crude zoomed 7.9 per cent to $102.98 a barrel.
Major markets in Asia were mixed in trade on Tuesday morning. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3 per cent. Kospi added 0.4 per cent. However, Taiwan slipped 0.5 per cent and Straits Times was down 0.2 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More