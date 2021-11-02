JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets Today: Will jewellery stocks double by next Dhanteras?
Business Standard

MARKETS: Stock-specific action to guide indices; Tata Motors, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE: Bharti Airtel, Bank India, Bombay Dyeing, PNB Housing Finance, and Union Bank of India are some of the prominent companies set to report their Q2 results today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Bharti Airtel

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SBI, Tata Motors, YES bank, Airtel, Muthoot fin

LIVE market updates: Stock-specific action, Q2 results, and global cues will guide the indices on Tuesday. On Monday, the BSE benchmark index reclaimed its 60,000-mark, and the NSE Nifty surged past the 17,900-level, with gains of 831 and 258 points, respectively.

Primary Market action
Policy Bazaar (PB Fintech Ltd) IPO subscription had crossed the half-way mark by close on Day 1 of the issue. Sigachi and SJS Enterprises IPO were subscribed over 9x and 30 per cent, respectively.

Fino Payments Bank IPO closes today, and the issue has been nearly subscribed at close on Monday.

Earnings Today
Bharti Airtel, Bank India, Bombay Dyeing, eClerx, Gillette India, HCL Infosys, Indoco Remedies, Jindal Steel & Power, Minda Corp, PNB Housing, Radico Khaitan, Thangamayil Jewellery, Thirumalai Chemicals, Trent, Unichem Labs and Union Bank of India.

Global cues

The US markets ended higher on Monday led by Tesla and energy shares. The Dow Jones was up 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.6 per cent.

This morning in Asia, Hang Seng had soared 1.7 per cent. Kospi had rallied 1.5 per cent, and Taiwan Weighted index was up 0.6 per cent. Shanghai Composite had also moved up 0.2 per cent. Nikkei, however, had slipped 0.4 per cent and the S&P/ASX200 was down 0.4 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 02 2021. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.