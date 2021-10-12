MARKET LIVE: D-St could open with deep cuts; SGX Nifty down 100 pts

-
LIVE market updates: Indian market are eyeing a gap-down start on Tuesday as soaring energy and commodity prices stoke inflation fears. SGX Nifty was down 105 points at 17,856 around 8.05 am.
Separately, investors would keenly eye the September CPI Inflation and the Industrial Output for August, wherein encouraging numbers could help markets trim losses.
Earnings Today
A total of 6 companies will post their September quarter earnings today, namely BEPL, DRC Systems India, JTL Infra, Ind Bank Housing, IndBank Merchant Banking Services and G.M. Breweries.
Global cues
