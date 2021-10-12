MARKET LIVE: D-St could open with deep cuts; SGX Nifty down 100 pts

LIVE market updates: Indian market are eyeing a gap-down start on Tuesday as soaring energy and commodity prices stoke inflation fears. was down 105 points at 17,856 around 8.05 am.

Separately, investors would keenly eye the September CPI Inflation and the Industrial Output for August, wherein encouraging numbers could help trim losses.

Earnings Today

A total of 6 companies will post their September quarter earnings today, namely BEPL, DRC Systems India, JTL Infra, Ind Bank Housing, IndBank Merchant Banking Services and G.M. Breweries.

Global cues



The US stock ended the choppy session lower, with Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.72 per cent, the S&P 500 0.69 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.64 per cent.

In Asia, most declined along with US equity futures. Japan’s Topix index lost 0.8 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.8 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index shed 1.6 per cent. S&P 500 futures were down 0.7 per cent.