- Karvy case: Interim relief to Axis Bank from Securities Appellate Tribunal
- Bharti Airtel's mega issuance buoys 2020 outlook for fundraising
- Margin gains help Mindtree find its feet in Q3, new contracts a concern
- Airtel mops up $2 billion at issue price of Rs 445 per share as part of QIP
- Multi-cap funds run the risk of missing out on a broader market recovery
- Axis Bank moves SAT seeking status quo against Sebi order on Karvy
- After slowdown, inflation now presents a new test for food companies
- Seven firms to list commercial papers on BSE for Rs 8,812 crore issue size
- Bandhan Bank: Investors should look beyond the headline numbers
- Canada warms up to Indian start-ups, to help them expand operations
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for stocks; Jet Airways in focus
Catch all the live market updates here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The 'momentous' Phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China is expected to bolster investor sentiment Thursday. The world's two largest economies announced an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between the two countries. READ MORE
Besides, corporate earnings for December quarter, stock-specific action, FII flows, and movement of rupee against the US dollar will continue to influence investors' decisions.
RESULTS CORNER
As many as 16 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The list includes names such as Cyient, 5paisa Capital, Karnataka Bank, and Hathway Cable.
In company-specific news, South America-based Synergy Group and Delhi-based Prudent ARC have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for the revival of Jet Airways.
On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 80 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 41,872.73 while NSE's Nifty settled at 12,343 level, down 19 points or 0.15 per cent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
World stocks inched to a record high on Thursday after the United States and China signed a deal to defuse their 18-month trade war, which has weighed on global economic growth and hampered investments. On the other hand, Russia’s ruble fluctuated.
In commodities, oil prices edged back after touching a six-week trough the previous day on data showing big increases in US refined products.
In commodities, oil prices edged back after touching a six-week trough the previous day on data showing big increases in US refined products.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More