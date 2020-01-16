JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for stocks; Jet Airways in focus

Catch all the live market updates here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

stock market, markets
The 'momentous' Phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China is expected to bolster investor sentiment Thursday. The world's two largest economies announced an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between the two countries. READ MORE

Besides, corporate earnings for December quarter, stock-specific action, FII flows, and movement of rupee against the US dollar will continue to influence investors' decisions. 

RESULTS CORNER

As many as 16 companies are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The list includes names such as Cyient, 5paisa Capital, Karnataka Bank, and Hathway Cable. 

In company-specific news, South America-based Synergy Group and Delhi-based Prudent ARC have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for the revival of Jet Airways.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 80 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 41,872.73 while NSE's Nifty settled at 12,343 level, down 19 points or 0.15 per cent. 

GLOBAL MARKETS 

World stocks inched to a record high on Thursday after the United States and China signed a deal to defuse their 18-month trade war, which has weighed on global economic growth and hampered investments. On the other hand, Russia’s ruble fluctuated.

In commodities, oil prices edged back after touching a six-week trough the previous day on data showing big increases in US refined products.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh