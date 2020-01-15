- Market Ahead, January 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for domestic equities
- Share buybacks losing lustre as 20% tax bites; firms await relief in Budget
- Will mkt open for a Saturday Budget? Stock exchanges are awaiting Sebi nod
- Ghost of IL&FS continues to haunt IndusInd Bank; stock falls 3.85%
- New project sales boost growth prospects of Godrej Properties stock
- Giving in to lobbying
- FMCG stocks lose sheen, valuation premium declines to 11-year low
- BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in brent crude oil from Feb
- Inflation may haunt long duration funds; experts warn of impact on MFs
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-open, Nifty gains; Re opens lower
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Market participants on Wednesday will keenly await the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the US and China. US President Donald Trump is slated to sign the Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House later in the day.
Apart from this, corporate earnings, and stock-specific action are likely to influence investor sentiment during the day. A total of 7 companies including Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and Den Networks are slated to announce their Q3 results today.
On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 93 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 41,953 levels while NSE's Nifty settled at 12,362, up 33 points or 0.27 per cent. In the forex market, the rupee settled on a flat note at 70.87 against the US dollar.
GLOBAL CUES
Oil prices rose and a gauge of global equity markets hit a new high on Tuesday as investors awaited a China-US trade deal they hope will spur world growth after the economy in 2019 saw its weakest year since the financial crisis. MSCI’s all-country world index and shares on Wall Street set intra-day highs before the S&P 500 and Nasdaq backed off a bit as investors said the long-awaited deal was priced into the market. Stocks in Canada and Australia also surged to records.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More