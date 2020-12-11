Market rally stalls after 5 days amid declines in Asian indices

-
ALSO READ
Street signs: Nifty may scale 13,000-mark, PSE trade gains momentum & more
Mobile-based trading jumps amid lockdown, makes up 25% of cash market deals
Rising market tide has lifted even firms written off by investors
Market sentiment to remain strong till Nifty stays above 10,750-10,800
The disconnect continues
-
The BSE Sensex snapped its five-session winning run to close 144 points lower on Thursday as investors pocketed gains in bank and IT counters after the recent rally.
A weakening rupee and lacklustre global markets further weighed on sentiment, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened lower and stayed in the negative territory throughout the session to end at 45,959.88, down 143.62 points or 0.31 per cent.
The broader NSE Nifty ended its seven-day record-setting spree to close 50.80 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 13,478.30.
UltraTech Cement was the top loser among the Sensex constituents, tumbling 3.27 per cent, in line with other cement stocks after fair trade regulator CCI initiated a probe against cement companies for alleged anti-competitive behaviour. M&M, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the other laggards, shedding up to 2.50 per cent.
ALSO READ: NSE to launch derivatives contracts on Nifty Financial Services index
On the other hand, FMCG counters led the gainers' chart, with Nestle India spurting 4.17 per cent, ITC 3.58 per cent and HUL rising 2.61 per cent. Other winners included Kotak Bank, L&T, Tata Steel and ONGC, climbing up to 1.13 per cent.
Asian markets skidded while European bourses held steady ahead of ECB's policy decision, while investors also monitored the UK-EU Brexit talks.
"After five days of bullish rally, the domestic market reversed along with Asian peers, backed by weak global markets, triggering profit booking across major sectors. PSU Banks, small and midcaps which were so positive recently were also under bearish attack...
"A sell-off was seen in the US tech stocks which led to a correction in the US market as the stimulus package talks dragged. Markets being at the highest level, any unfavourable events, domestic or global, can result in temporary profit booking. However, we believe that the market is optimistic enough to continue the rally post a required consolidation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Sector-wise, the BSE basic materials, power, auto, energy and utilities indices shed up to 1.35 per cent, while FMCG jumped 2.69 per cent, followed by realty (0.54 per cent), telecom (0.28 per cent) and metal (0.26 per cent). The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices slipped up to 0.65 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday upgraded its forecast for the Indian economy, projecting 8 per cent contraction in 2020-21 as compared to 9 per cent degrowth estimated earlier, on the back of faster than expected recovery.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai was in the positive territory.
Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with gains in early deals.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.76 per cent to USD 49.23 per barrel.
The rupee snapped its two-day winning run to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 against the US dollar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU