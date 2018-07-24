JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sebi warns heads of asset management companies against 25 malpractices
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty over 11,100 on Asian cues

Catch all the market news here.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets, Stocks, BSE, NSE, SENSEX
Photo: Shutterstock.com

Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open   At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,817, up 98 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,114, up 29 points.   Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,882.41 +163.81 +0.45   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,658.66 +61.00 +0.53   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,963.12 +27.83 +0.09   S&P BSE 100 11,350.97 +52.27 +0.46   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,392.18 +22.01 +0.65 (Source: BSE) Commodity watch: Oil prices fall as oversupply concerns weigh Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.   Brent crude oil was down 10 cents, or 0.14 percent, at $72.96 a barrel by 0037 GMT, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. U.S. crude was down 9 cents, or 0.13 percent, at $67.80 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day READ MORE Global markets China's bond yields jump, yuan falls on policy stimulus bets Chinese government bond yields jumped and the offshore yuan hit its weakest level in more than a year on Tuesday after China's cabinet said it would pursue a more vigorous fiscal policy and as traders bet on further easing in monetary conditions READ MORE HERE

The benchmark indices opened higher taking cues from their Asian peers amid lack of major domestic cues.

At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,817, up 98 points. The index opened at a record high of 36,859.39. The broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,114, up 29 points.


That apart, stock-specific actions are likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results. Among key results, Asian Paints, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Info Edge (India) are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

Investors will also keep a watch on movements in rupee and oil prices during the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

In the Asian markets, Shanghai shares seemed to get a boost from news Beijing would adopt a more "vigorous" fiscal policy, including company tax cuts. Chinese blue chips rose 1.6 per cent to a one-month high, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.47 per cent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.5 per cent even as a disappointing reading on local factory activity suggested the threat of a trade war was starting to bite.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude oil was down 10 cents (0.14 per cent) at $72.96 a barrel, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. US crude was down 9 cents (0.13 per cent) at $67.80 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day.

(with Reuters inputs)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Tue, July 24 2018. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty over 11,100 on Asian cues

Catch all the market news here.

Catch all the market news here. The benchmark indices opened higher taking cues from their Asian peers amid lack of major domestic cues.

At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,817, up 98 points. The index opened at a record high of 36,859.39. The broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,114, up 29 points.

That apart, stock-specific actions are likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results. Among key results, Asian Paints, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Info Edge (India) are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

Investors will also keep a watch on movements in rupee and oil prices during the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

In the Asian markets, Shanghai shares seemed to get a boost from news Beijing would adopt a more "vigorous" fiscal policy, including company tax cuts. Chinese blue chips rose 1.6 per cent to a one-month high, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.47 per cent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.5 per cent even as a disappointing reading on local factory activity suggested the threat of a trade war was starting to bite.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude oil was down 10 cents (0.14 per cent) at $72.96 a barrel, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. US crude was down 9 cents (0.13 per cent) at $67.80 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day.

(with Reuters inputs)

 image
Business Standard
177 22

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty over 11,100 on Asian cues

Catch all the market news here.

The benchmark indices opened higher taking cues from their Asian peers amid lack of major domestic cues.

At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,817, up 98 points. The index opened at a record high of 36,859.39. The broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,114, up 29 points.

That apart, stock-specific actions are likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results. Among key results, Asian Paints, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Info Edge (India) are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

Investors will also keep a watch on movements in rupee and oil prices during the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

In the Asian markets, Shanghai shares seemed to get a boost from news Beijing would adopt a more "vigorous" fiscal policy, including company tax cuts. Chinese blue chips rose 1.6 per cent to a one-month high, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.47 per cent. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.5 per cent even as a disappointing reading on local factory activity suggested the threat of a trade war was starting to bite.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude oil was down 10 cents (0.14 per cent) at $72.96 a barrel, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. US crude was down 9 cents (0.13 per cent) at $67.80 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day.

(with Reuters inputs)

image
Business Standard
177 22