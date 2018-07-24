MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens at record high, Nifty over 11,100 on Asian cues

Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,817, up 98 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,114, up 29 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 36,882.41 +163.81 +0.45 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,658.66 +61.00 +0.53 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,963.12 +27.83 +0.09 S&P BSE 100 11,350.97 +52.27 +0.46 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,392.18 +22.01 +0.65 (Source: BSE) Commodity watch: Oil prices fall as oversupply concerns weigh Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as attention shifted to the risk of oversupply, with market participants shrugging off escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Brent crude oil was down 10 cents, or 0.14 percent, at $72.96 a barrel by 0037 GMT, after settling down 1 cent on Monday. U.S. crude was down 9 cents, or 0.13 percent, at $67.80 a barrel. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day READ MORE Global markets China's bond yields jump, yuan falls on policy stimulus bets Chinese government bond yields jumped and the offshore yuan hit its weakest level in more than a year on Tuesday after China's cabinet said it would pursue a more vigorous fiscal policy and as traders bet on further easing in monetary conditions READ MORE HERE

The benchmark opened higher taking cues from their Asian peers amid lack of major domestic cues.



At 9:16 AM, the S&P was trading at 36,817, up 98 points. The index opened at a record high of 36,859.39. The broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,114, up 29 points.



That apart, stock-specific actions are likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter Among key results, Asian Paints, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Info Edge (India) are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter later today.

Investors will also keep a watch on movements in and during the day.



GLOBAL MARKETS