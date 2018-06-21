MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty holds 10,800; pharma index gains

BSE Sensex: gainers and losers Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,640, up 93 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,804, up 32 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,655.49 +108.16 +0.30 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,320.03 +34.44 +0.31 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,709.71 +104.39 +0.32 S&P BSE 100 11,106.85 +34.03 +0.31 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,452.43 +25.46 +0.74 (Source: BSE) COMMENT Of late, Indian rupee is under pressure, with May 2018 values hitting an eighteen-month low against the greenback. Down by more than 6% against US dollar this year till date, INR has become one of the Asia's worst-performing currency for 2018. Greenback has strengthened against various emerging market currencies, triggered by rising American sovereign bond yields. Higher oil prices, uncertainty over state polls and foreign capital outflows has weighed on the currency. Foreign portfolio investors have sold US$200mn of equities and around US$4.9bn of debt during the first six months of this year. Widening current account deficit has prompted higher forward projections for USD/INR, with levels above 70 seen during this year. With Fed clearly the most hawkish bloke in town, and peers like ECB and BOJ kicking the can of rate moves down the road, the repercussions of a resurgent US dollar index are amply clear for INR. (Source: IIFL) Buy Sun Pharma, Reliance Infra, says Anand Rathi Reasearch SUN PHARMA- BUY Target: Rs 585.00 Stop Loss: Rs 554.00 SUNPHARMA seems to have completed a wave 4 correction on daily & hourly charts. Stock has retraced 23.6% of its wave 3 and now a wave 5 on the up side is likely. The momentum indicators on the daily as well as hourly charts are still on buy mode; hence there is better risk reward on the buy side. RELIANCE INFRA - BUY Target: Rs 460.00 Stop Loss: Rs 432 RELIANCE INFRA has clearly provided a breakout form a sideways consolidation in its last trading section. The stock has formed bullish inverse hand & shoulder pattern on the daily charts which is positive sign going forward. The way the momentum indicators are in the buy mode on daily & hourly charts the break on the upside is quite likely. Hence, we recommend initiating buy position on the stock. READ MORE Top stock ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Reliance, HDFC Bank BUY RELIANCE CMP: Rs 1,019.25 TARGET: Rs 1,080 STOP LOSS: Rs 990 The stock has witnessed a good run right from around 910 levels in recent times and currently is on the verge of a breakout to signify positive bias and strength for further upward move. The indicators are all positive and favorable for an entry at this levels and with good volume participation and the chart looking attractive, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1080 keeping a stop loss of 990. BUY HDFC BANK CMP: Rs 2,056.15 TARGET: Rs 2,150 STOP LOSS: Rs 2,010 The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 2157 and has bottom out at around 2009 levels and is in a consolidation phase. Currently a positive candle has been formed moving above the significant 34WMA moving average to indicate strength and potential to carry the price to further upwards and scale till 2120-2140 levels in the coming days. With decent consistent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 2150 keeping a stop loss of 2010. READ MORE

The markets opened higher as indices focussed on global cues and oil prices, in lack of any strong domestic developments.

Globally, Asian shares were subdued on Thursday as a lull in the Sino-US trade tussle helped calm nerves enough for the Nasdaq to reach a record high, while tensions in the oil market grew ahead of an OPEC meeting that may expand crude supply.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.05 per cent firmer, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.12 per cent in thin trade.

Back home, minutes of the June 4-6 review meeting suugested that the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank cited volatility in the price of imported crude oil as the biggest concern for the economy, nudging the panel to effect a rate hike after years.

All six members of the MPC maintained their neutral policy stance and also voted in favour of a repo rate increase of 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent, reveal the minutes of that June 4-6 meeting. The minutes were published on Wednesday.