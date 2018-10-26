MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 10,050; YES Bank slips 6%





In the sectoral indices, the IT index has slipped over 1 per cent led by a fall in the share prices of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies. The Bank index, too, is nearly 1 per cent down weighed by YES Bank which is trading around 6.5 per cent lower after the private lender posted a fall of 3.8 per cent in net profit for the September quarter, as provisions grew more than double over the year-ago quarter.



Financial have been whipsawed in recent sessions on concerns over global growth as investors fretted over Sino-US trade frictions, a mixed bag of US corporate earnings, Federal Reserve rate hikes and Italian budget woes. A slowdown in China has been particularly worrying for policymakers and investors, hitting asset from stocks to currencies and commodities.

Meanwhile, sentiment might also be affected after India’s April-September stood at Rs 5.95 trillion ($81.20 billion), or 95.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday. The figure compares to 91.3 per cent in the same period a year earlier.

Among corporate results, over 75 companies including Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, ITC and Nestle India are scheduled to announce their earnings later in the day today.

Global Markets

Asian shares slipped again on Friday morning, deepening this week’s markets rout, after disappointing results from Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com heightened concerns over the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings, global trade and economic growth.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.69 per cent, erasing tiny gains made in the opening hour. The index has been bruised by a heavy sell-off in the past several days, and is on course for its fifth weekly loss - its longest such streak since 2015. It has fallen more than 3 per cent this week.

Shares in China moved in and out of the black in choppy trade, with the blue-chip index down 0.39 per cent and the Shanghai Composite off less than 0.1 per cent.

