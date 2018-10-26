MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 10,050; YES Bank slips 6%

Market Check Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,461.34 -228.75 -0.68 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,512.27 -80.73 -0.76 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 29,587.82 -236.14 -0.79 S&P BSE 100 10,273.86 -79.38 -0.77 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,273.76 -30.85 -0.93 (Source: BSE)
In the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index has slipped over 1 per cent led by a fall in the share prices of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies. The Nifty Bank index, too, is nearly 1 per cent down weighed by YES Bank which is trading around 6.5 per cent lower after the private lender posted a fall of 3.8 per cent in net profit for the September quarter, as provisions grew more than double over the year-ago quarter.
The investors are likely to watch out for the September-quarter earnings, fiscal deficit data, global cues as the day progresses.
