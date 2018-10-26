JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 10,050; YES Bank slips 6%

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices are trading lower tracking the weakness in the Asian markets.

In the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index has slipped over 1 per cent led by a fall in the share prices of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies. The Nifty Bank index, too, is nearly 1 per cent down weighed by YES Bank which is trading around 6.5 per cent lower after the private lender posted a fall of 3.8 per cent in net profit for the September quarter, as provisions grew more than double over the year-ago quarter.

The investors are likely to watch out for the September-quarter earnings, fiscal deficit data, global cues as the day progresses.

Financial markets have been whipsawed in recent sessions on concerns over global growth as investors fretted over Sino-US trade frictions, a mixed bag of US corporate earnings, Federal Reserve rate hikes and Italian budget woes. A slowdown in China has been particularly worrying for policymakers and investors, hitting asset markets from stocks to currencies and commodities.

Meanwhile, sentiment might also be affected after India’s April-September fiscal deficit stood at Rs 5.95 trillion ($81.20 billion), or 95.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday. The figure compares to 91.3 per cent in the same period a year earlier.

Among corporate results, over 75 companies including Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank, ITC and Nestle India are scheduled to announce their Q2 earnings later in the day today.

Global Markets

Asian shares slipped again on Friday morning, deepening this week’s markets rout, after disappointing results from Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com heightened concerns over the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings, global trade and economic growth.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.69 per cent, erasing tiny gains made in the opening hour. The index has been bruised by a heavy sell-off in the past several days, and is on course for its fifth weekly loss - its longest such streak since 2015. It has fallen more than 3 per cent this week.

Shares in China moved in and out of the black in choppy trade, with the blue-chip index down 0.39 per cent and the Shanghai Composite off less than 0.1 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)

Market Check Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 33,461.34 -228.75 -0.68   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,512.27 -80.73 -0.76   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 29,587.82 -236.14 -0.79   S&P BSE 100 10,273.86 -79.38 -0.77   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,273.76 -30.85 -0.93 (Source: BSE)

Ujjivan, Equitas tank upto 28% post RBI circular to list Small Finance Bank The shares of Ujjivan Financial Services and Equitas Holdings fell by up to 28% on the BSE in early morning trade after these companies informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told them to comply with the original license conditions. Equitas Holdings has tanked 28% to Rs 93, while Ujjivan Financial Services plunged 18% to Rs 180 on the BSE. Both these stocks were trading at their respective lowest level since listing. READ MORE

Nifty ends the October derivative series with a loss of nearly 8% After an overnight slump in US markets, the Nifty fell 1 per cent on Thursday, the expiry day for the month’s derivatives contracts. The index, which tracks the share price performance of 50 blue chip companies, ended the October derivative series with a loss of nearly 8 per cent.   This was the worst performance for a derivative month since August 2013, when the index declined 8.4 per cent. Nifty is the most-traded futures and options (F&O) contract in the domestic markets. READ MORE

YES Bank slips in early trade as Q2 net profit dips 3.8% to Rs 9.64 billion

Sectoral trends on NSE

S&P BSE Sensex: Top gainers and losers

OPENING  BELL At 09:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 184 points lower at 33,506 while NSE's Nifty50 index slipped below the crucial 10,100 level to trade at 10,068, down 57 points. 

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 33,779.90 +89.81 +0.27   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,619.94 +26.94 +0.25   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 29,929.81 +105.85 +0.35   S&P BSE 100 10,380.63 +27.39 +0.26   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,321.03 +16.42 +0.50 (Source: BSE)

Rupee opens The rupee opened at 73.42 per dollar vs 73.27 on Thursday

Today's picks: From Coal India to Grasim, hot stocks to watch on Friday Coal India  Current price: Rs 282 Target price: Rs 277 Keep a stop at Rs 285 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 278 and Rs 279. Book profits at Rs 277.   Grasim  Current price: Rs 785 Target price: Rs 772   Keep a stop at Rs 792 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 775 and Rs 778. Book profits at Rs 772. READ MORE

Sell Aurobindo Pharma, says Anand Rathi Research AUROBINDO PHARMA - SELL Target: Rs 695 Stop Loss: Rs 745   The stock has broken the symmetrical triangular pattern on the lower side with a sell crossover in its momentum indicator, hence we recommend selling this stock. Click here for more

First Published: Fri, October 26 2018. 08:15 IST

