MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices will focus on the fall in rupee and global cues as Asia markets rebounded on Friday following a strong lead in Wall Street.

The gain came after a Thursday rebound in US markets, with a string of positive news ranging from strong corporate earnings to reports of a revival in US-China trade talks all boosting investor sentiment.

Among global markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent in early trade, a day after it hit its lowest level in a year. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent while MSCI’s index of world stocks rose 0.63 per cent on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Turkish lira, which has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after touching a record low on Monday, was slightly softer compared to levels last seen during Asian trade on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the rupee continued to weaken further to close at a new record low of Rs 70.16 against the US dollar on Thursday, reflecting the volatility in global currency markets triggered by the crisis in Turkey and concerns over India’s rising trade deficit.

Besides the upheaval in the international currency markets, weak data for India’s merchandise trade for July also shaped the sentiment, said foreign exchange dealers. Trade deficit expanded to $18 billion in July, from $16.6 billion in June, partly due to higher oil import bill.

Back home, economists predict India's economy is expected to grow at a healthy 7.5 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2018-19 (FY19), lower than a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017-18 (FY18), which aided the sentiment.