MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty above 10,750 mark; IT stocks rise

NEWS IMPACT NDTV surges 20% as Sebi orders Vishvapradhan Commercial to make open offer Shares of NDTV are locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 39 on the BSE in early morning trade on Wednesday, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday passed an order asking Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to make an open offer for the company. Till 09:25 am; a combined 160,893 shares changed hands on the counter and there were pending buy orders for 462,932 shares on the BSE and NSE. READ MORE HERE Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 35,543.89 0.15% Nifty 50 10,757.55 -0.11% S&P BSE 200 4,645.68 0.11% Nifty 500 9,220.65 -0.12% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 15,660.89 -0.00% S&P BSE Small-Cap 16,295.04 -0.01% Rupee at 19-month low, down 30 paise against US dollar The rupee plunged by 30 paise to hit a 19-month low of 68.54 against the US dollar in early trade today on strong month-end dollar demand from importers and banks amid sustained foreign capital outflows. This is the rupee's lowest level against the greenback since November 29, 2016. READ MORE Bank NIfty view (Source: Nirmal Bang) F&O Strategies IGL JULY FUTURES: Buy around 260- 261 for a potential upside target of 273 with a stop below 255 (spot levels) TATASTEEL JULY FUTURES: Sell around 545-546 for a potential downside target of 529 with a stop loss placed above 553 (spot levels) BULL CALL HDFCBANK : BUY ONE LOT OF HDFCBANK JULY 2100 CE @ 37.50 AND SELL ONE LOT OF HDFCBANK JULY 2120 CE @ 31.50 | MAX PROFIT: 7,000 | MAX LOSS: 3,000 |BEP: 2106 (Source: Karvy) IIFL on AU Small Finance Bank We upgrade AUBANK to ADD from SELL. The upgrade in rating and target price is due to: i) building-in capital infusion of Rs10bn from Temasek, ii) earnings upgrade of 10.2%/12.8% for FY19ii/20ii as a result, and iii) rolling over our target multiple to FY20ii BVPS, in line with our coverage. Our recent meeting with the CEO and Business Heads of AUBANK reassured us that AUBANK is preparing for the future in earnest. Management’s focus areas are building retail deposits, increasing cross-sell, building fee-based services akin to universal banks and sustaining diversified asset growth. We estimate RoA and RoE at c2.0% and c18% by FY21ii. The stock is still expensive, hence we recommend adding on dips.

Among sectoral indices, the IT index is trading over 1% higher led by a rise in the shares of Tech Mahindra, KPIT Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services.

Back home, a sharp correction in small-cap stocks over the past few months has pushed 430 actively traded stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) below their respective face value, as compared to 336 scrips at the beginning of calendar year 2018 (CY18).

Gitanjali Gems, Videocon Industries, Jai Balaji Industries, GTL, Orchid Pharma, IVRCL and Jaypee Infratech are some of the prominent stocks quoting below their respective face value.

Globally, Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday as weakness in Chinese stocks and the yuan weighed on sentiment, while oil held hefty gains as the United States pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.05 per cent after touching a two-year trough on Tuesday. have been pressured by sharp losses in China, where blue chips were near 13-month lows.

