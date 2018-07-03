MARKETS LIVE: Indices range-bound, Nifty holds 10650; Vedanta down 3%

-
-
Over a decade later, 77 of 200 'vanished' companies untraceable As many as 77 out of over 200 ‘vanished’ companies that came under the scanner between 1996 and 2004, continue to remain missing even as others have been traced. Many of these untraceable companies did not list after filing for Initial Public Offer (IPO). All these companies were issued notices, to which over 100 of them responded while the rest remain untraceable, officials said. READ MORE Sebi likely to revisit proposals on investment advisor regulations The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to do a rethink on most of its recent proposals to amend investment advisor regulations, after flak from the distributor community, including banks. The regulator had come up with a consultation paper in January, proposing a blanket ban on individuals and their immediate relatives acting as distributors from offering any sort of advice. READ MORE Market Check Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,360.56 +96.15 +0.27 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,198.70 +26.16 +0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,733.46 +24.34 +0.08 S&P BSE 100 10,955.85 +23.06 +0.21 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,295.14 +6.12 +0.19 (Source: BSE) INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Market correction isn't due to Sebi's new rules: CEO, Edelweiss AMC The share markets, particularly mid-cap and small-cap stocks, have seen a big price fall. Some are blaming the Securities and Exchange Board of India's new categorisation norms for the sell-off. In an interview with Jash Kriplani, RADHIKA GUPTA, chief executive officer, Edelweiss Asset Management, talks about the issue and her company's growth plans. CLICK HERE FOR MORE Sebi directs ICICI Prudential MF to refund Rs 2.4 billion to five schemes The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a directive to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) for allegedly violating the MF code of conduct by making a large investment in the initial public offering (IPO) of its group firm ICICI Securities. The investment allowed the IPO to meet a minimum subscription requirement, without which it would have failed. The market regulator has directed the fund house to refund Rs 2.4 billion with an annual interest of 15 per cent to five schemes of the MF which invested in the IPO. READ MORE F&O Strategies JUBLFOOD JULY FUTURES: Buy around 1410-1412 for a potential upside target of 1450 with a stop below 1385 (spot levels) RELCAPITAL JULY FUTURES: Sell around 370-372 for a potential downside target of 352 with a stop loss placed above 380 (spot levels) COVERED PUT IN JINDALSTEL : Sell one lot of JINDALSTEL JUL FUT @ 207-208 and Sell one lot of JINDALSTEL JUL 190 PE @ 5.50-6 | Max Profit: 50625 | Max Loss: Unlimited Above BEP | BEP: 212.50 | Positional SL: 220 (Spot Levels) (Source: Karvy)
