MARKETS LIVE: Indices to eye US Fed policy decision today

SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 20.5 points or 0.19 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,826-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian stocks trade weak as investors brace for Fed Asian shares edged slightly lower on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve policy decision and any clues it might give on future rate hikes, shifting focus away from the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.15 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei eked out gains of 0.10 per cent. US markets end mixed Wall Street made modest gains on Tuesday while the US dollar rose slightly against a basket of major currencies, with only muted impact from the long-awaited US-North Korea summit aimed at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time this year when it concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 25,320.73, the S&P 500 gained 4.85 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 2,786.85, and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 7,703.79. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here
