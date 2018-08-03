MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher following gains in Asian stocks

-

Mutual funds load large-caps, reduce small-caps in first quarter Expensive valuations and re-categorisation norms have led to churn in mutual fund (MF) holdings, with money flowing out of mid- and small-caps and moving into large-caps, an analysis of latest shareholding data shows. In the June quarter, MFs’ ownership of large-caps rose 120 basis points (bps) from the levels they held in the September quarter, before the market regulator issued a circular on re-categortisation. Meanwhile, ownership levels in mid-caps inched up 90 bps, while that in small-caps reduced 10 bps. READ MORE HERE Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,374, up 209 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,305, up 60 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 37,349.71 +184.55 +0.50 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,772.03 -98.16 -0.83 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,598.59 -134.34 -0.40 S&P BSE 100 11,529.01 -88.68 -0.76 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,531.87 +3.23 +0.09 Derivatives strategy on by HDFC Securities: Buy Manappuram Finance August 110 Call at Rs 5.50 Stop loss of Rs 3 Target at Rs 10 Rationale: We have seen Long positions being built in Manappuram Finance futures’ during the August series till now where we have seen 11% Rise in Open Interest with Price rise of 6%. Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart yesterday by closing above the previous resistance of 108 levels with higher volumes
(With Reuters inputs)
