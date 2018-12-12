MARKETS LIVE: State poll results, appointment of RBI guv to steer indices

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets are likely to remain range-bound in trade today as they assess and interpret the outcome of assembly polls announced Tuesday. However, bank and NBFC stocks are likely to be in focus following the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the new RBI governor. 

STATE POLL OUTCOME

While the outcome of the Madhya Pradesh election still hung in the balance, the results of the five Assembly polls marked a resurgence of the Congress in northern India. The Congress’ rise and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) below-par performance can be ascribed, in part, to people’s anger at the latter’s failure to address agrarian distress and rural poverty.


The government on Tuesday appointed Shaktikanta Das as the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As early as Wednesday, Das is expected to move to the Mint Road corner room, vacated by Urjit Patel after his sudden exit as RBI governor. While there’s been much speculation on whether the RBI board meeting scheduled for December 14 will be put off or not, it is learnt that there’s no change in date.

SGX NIFTY

At 8 am Indian Standard Time, the SGX Nifty was trading flat at 10,599 levels.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian markets faced a fraught session on Wednesday as conflicting reports deepened confusion over Sino-U.S. trade, while sterling was battered by talk of an imminent party coup against British Prime Minister Theresa May.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.09 per cent in sporadic early trading.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow down 0.22 per cent and the S&P 500 0.04 per cent, while the Nasdaq added 0.16 per cent.

(with Reuters input)

First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 08:06 IST

