ACC gains 3% as board approves Rs 30 billion expansion plan

Shares of moved higher by 3.5% to Rs 1,485 on BSE, after the manufacturer said its board approved Rs 30 billion plan.

The company said its board has granted its approval for setting up a plant at Ametha, Madhya Pradesh along with of the existing grinding unit in Tikaria, Uttar Pradesh and a third grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh.

The board also approved the setting up of 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) grinding facility at the existing location at Sindri, Jharkhand.

The above projects are estimated to cost approximately Rs 30 billion, which is proposed to be funded through internal accruals, it added.

The company has an existing capacity of 33.41 MTPA and in 2017 the utilization rate was 79%. The above projects are proposed to be completed within a period of three years, which will allow the company to strengthen its presence in its markets, the company said.