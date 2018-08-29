MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

-
Asian markets trade flat, Nikkei marginally up Asian share markets were left in limbo on Wednesday as optimism over the US-Mexico trade deal was quickly replaced by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China. A flat finish on Wall Street and a dearth of major economic data across the region pointed to a quiet session ahead. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up just 0.02 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent, while EMini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.11 per cent. Wall Street ekes out gains as Canada takes trade spotlight The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up to record closing highs for the third consecutive session as investors struggled over whether to take profits following a rally on positive developments in trade disputes which have vexed the markets. Technology companies led the advance, offset by declines in energy, telecom and materials sectors, among others. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.38 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 26,064.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.78 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,897.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.14 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 8,030.04. Good Morning! Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here
