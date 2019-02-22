- Goldman Sachs says 'laggard India is a large overweight' among Asian MFs
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty above 10,750; auto stocks gain
At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,847, down 52 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,772, down 18 points.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto index is up 0.25 per cent in the early trade driven by gains in Maruti and Motherson Sumi Systems.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 7 points, or 0.05 per cent at 14,123, while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 13,418, up 4 points, or 0.03 per cent in the early trade.
The rupee on Friday opened 1 paisa lower at 71.25 against the US dollar. The domestic unit ended 11 paise lower at 71.24 on Thursday as rising oil prices and a strengthening greenback weighed on the market sentiment.
Global markets
Asian stocks were trading flat in the early trade following a fall on Wall Street, with a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighing more signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States.
In the overnight trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent to 25,850.63, the S&P 500 lost 0.37 per cent to 2,774.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 per cent to 7,459.06.
(with Reuters input)
