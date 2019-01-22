MARKETS LIVE: IMF comments on global growth, Q3 results among top triggers

Before heading into Tuesday's trade, investors are likely to take into account of the overnight developments in the global markets. Asian shares and US stock futures slipped in early trade amid signs of pessimism about world growth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2019 and 2020 global growth forecasts, citing a bigger-than-expected slowdown in China and the Eurozone, and said failure to resolve trade tensions could further destabilize a slowing global economy.

Apart from this, corporate earnings for December quarter, movement in currency and crude oil are likely to sway investor sentiment today.

SGX Nifty

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,968.50, up 6 points or 0.05 per cent in early trade.

Rupee



The rupee Monday weakened by 9 paise to close at 71.28 against the US dollar amid rise in demand for the greenback from exporters and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Earnings Today

Over 25 companies including Asian Paints, TVS Motor Company, Shree Cement, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Oberoi Realty, Havells India are slated to announce their December quarter results.

Global Indices

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent but was still within striking distance of a seven-week top touched the previous day. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, helped by a recent pullback in the yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.25 points or 1.38 per cent to 24,706.35, S&P 500 climbed 34 points or 1.3 per cent to 2,670.71 and Nasdaq Composite closed flat at 7,157.23.

Oil Prices

Oil prices edged up on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors shrugged off data that confirmed China’s economic growth is cooling and instead latched on to positive supply-side drivers for the market.

Brent crude oil futures were up 12 cents at $62.83 a barrel, while US crude futures were up 19 cents to $53.99 a barrel.



(with Reuters input)