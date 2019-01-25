MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Maruti Suzuki, L&T Q3 results; IndiGo eyed

- Investors await Maruti, L&T Q3 results; IndiGo eyed
- L&T Q3 results today: Here's what analysts expect
- Maruti Q3 preview: Profit likely to fall for the second straight quarter
- Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to TechM, hot stocks to buy on Friday
- FPI outflows likely as MSCI plans to exclude DRs in calculating FOL
- Lower input costs could help margin growth of Pidilite Industries
- Private lenders may have to cede profitability to strengthen deposit base
- Do not exit debt funds hit by IL&FS events as resolution may happen soon
- Valuing Reliance's different businesses
- Pricing and margin worry may downgrade UltraTech Cement; stock falls 1.5%
Corporate results from sector heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), uncertainties about global economic outlook, US-China trade negotiations and other global developments are likely to sway investor sentiment on Friday.
Among stocks, InterGlobe Aviation, which owns IndiGo airlines, will be in focus today after the company appointed Ronojoy Dutta as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of five years. Also, M Damodaran, former Chairman of Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has been appointed as chairman of the Indigo's board of directors.
Apart from Maruti and L&T around 50 BSE listed companies including Gruh Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Vakrangee are expected to announce their December quarter earnings during the day.
SGX Nifty
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,923, up 37 points or 0.34 per cent in early trade.
Rupee
The Indian rupee Thursday furthered gains by 26 paise to close at 71.07 against the US dollar as softer crude prices and gains in domestic equities bolstered forex market sentiments.
Global Markets
Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in US technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including US-China trade talks.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent. Australian stocks climbed 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.38 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 24,553.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.63 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,642.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.70 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 7,073.46.
Oil Prices
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 51 cents to settle at $53.13 a barrel, a 0.97 per cent gain. Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to settle at $61.09 a barrel.
