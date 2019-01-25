JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Maruti Suzuki, L&T Q3 results; IndiGo eyed

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Corporate results from sector heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), uncertainties about global economic outlook, US-China trade negotiations and other global developments are likely to sway investor sentiment on Friday. 

Among stocks, InterGlobe Aviation, which owns IndiGo airlines, will be in focus today after the company appointed Ronojoy Dutta as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of five years. Also, M Damodaran, former Chairman of Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has been appointed as chairman of the Indigo's board of directors.    

Apart from Maruti and L&T around 50 BSE listed companies including Gruh Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Vakrangee are expected to announce their December quarter earnings during the day.

SGX Nifty

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,923, up 37 points or 0.34 per cent in early trade.

Rupee

The Indian rupee Thursday furthered gains by 26 paise to close at 71.07 against the US dollar as softer crude prices and gains in domestic equities bolstered forex market sentiments.

Global Markets

Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in US technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including US-China trade talks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent. Australian stocks climbed 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.7 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.38 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 24,553.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.63 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,642.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.70 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 7,073.46.

Oil Prices

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 51 cents to settle at $53.13 a barrel, a 0.97 per cent gain. Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to settle at $61.09 a barrel.

