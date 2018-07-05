MARKETS LIVE: Govt's farm push, global cues to steer indices; RIL in focus

Markets on Wednesday S&P BSE Sensex 35,645.40 0.75% Nifty 50 10,769.90 0.65% S&P BSE 200 4,628.55 0.49% Nifty 500 9,194.55 0.49% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 15,415.26 -0.17% S&P BSE Small-Cap 16,050.59 0.38% SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 5.5 points or 0.05 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,767-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian stocks wobbly before tariff deadline in Sino-US trade row Asian stocks were shaky while major currencies barely budged in early trade on Thursday, as financial markets remained in a state of anxious uncertainty on the eve of a US deadline to slap tariffs on Chinese imports. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent, having moved in and out of the red in early trade. The index has lost 1.6 per cent this week, during which it plumbed a nine-month low. Asia was bereft of the usual leads as the US markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.15 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1 per cent. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Markets are likely to cheer following government's farm push but negative global cues are likely to keep the sentiment in check on Thursday.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a sharp hike in minimum support prices (MSP) of kharif crops for the 2018-19 season in a bid to contain the farm sector distress.





The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a sharp hike in minimum support prices (MSP) of kharif crops for the 2018-19 season in a bid to contain the farm sector distress. The country announces support prices for more than a dozen crops each year to set a benchmark. But analysts say the median hike this year was 25 per cent compared with 3-4 per cent in the last three years, which could hit government finances and stoke inflation. RIL to remain in focus today. The company will hold its 41st annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai today at 11 am. According to RIL's AGM notice, among other resolutions, RIL looks to seek shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 200 billion through non-convertible debentures (NCD).

Globally, Asian stocks got off to a cautious start on Thursday as investors remained nervous amid a looming deadline for Washington’s proposed tariffs on Chinese imports, leaving financial markets in a state of anxious uncertainty.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.03 per cent after declining 0.4 per cent the previous day. Asia was bereft of the usual leads as the US markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday. Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI was flat and Australian stocks rose 0.4 per cent.

The United States plans to implement tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China as both nations remained locked in a bitter trade dispute that has convulsed global financial markets in recent weeks. On July 6, tariffs on $34 billion worth of imports will take effect, and Beijing has promised to retaliate in kind.

