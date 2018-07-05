MARKETS LIVE: Govt's farm push, global cues to steer indices; RIL in focus

-
Markets on Wednesday S&P BSE Sensex 35,645.40 0.75% Nifty 50 10,769.90 0.65% S&P BSE 200 4,628.55 0.49% Nifty 500 9,194.55 0.49% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 15,415.26 -0.17% S&P BSE Small-Cap 16,050.59 0.38% SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 5.5 points or 0.05 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,767-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian stocks wobbly before tariff deadline in Sino-US trade row Asian stocks were shaky while major currencies barely budged in early trade on Thursday, as financial markets remained in a state of anxious uncertainty on the eve of a US deadline to slap tariffs on Chinese imports. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent, having moved in and out of the red in early trade. The index has lost 1.6 per cent this week, during which it plumbed a nine-month low. Asia was bereft of the usual leads as the US markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.15 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1 per cent. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here
RIL to remain in focus today. The company will hold its 41st annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai today at 11 am. According to RIL’s AGM notice, among other resolutions, RIL looks to seek shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 200 billion through non-convertible debentures (NCD). Click here for more
