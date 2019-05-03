MARKETS LIVE: Q4 results, global cues top triggers to guide markets today

are expected to see a flat start on Friday, supported by and global cues.



Benchmark indices, BSE and NSE Nifty50, traded flat throughout the previous day, ending marginally lower. The former dropped 50 points and the latter shed 23 points to finish at 38,981 and 11,725 levels respectively.



Oil and Rupee



slipped on Friday, extending a steep fall from the previous session on surging output and an expected supply increase from



Brent futures were at $70.56 per barrel at 6:57 am, down 0.3 per cent from their last close.



The Domestic currency closed at Rs 69.35 against a dollar on Thursday.



Global cues



While the Asian share were subdued on Friday amid thin holiday trade, the stocks ended in red during the overnight trade.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.35 points to end at 26,307.79. S&P 500 and Nasdaq too dropped 6.21 and 12.87 points respectively to end at 2,917.52 and 8,036.77 levels.



The UK’s Bank of England kept its interest rate steady at 0.75 per cent but signaled at hike in future subject to the UK’s “smooth exit” from the European Union.



At 7:42 am, SGX was trading 9.5 points lower at 11,745.5, indicating a flat start for the index with a negative bias.



