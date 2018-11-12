MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty above 10,600; Titan gains 3%

Benchmark indices openedhigher on Monday taking cues from Asian peers.

The rupee opened weak at 72.72/$ vs its previous close of 72.49 per dollar on Monday.

Amid stock specific action, Titan Company limited is trading over 3 per cent higher after company reported an 8.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, dragged by provisions made for its corporate deposits in the IL&FS group. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,595.13 crore. It was Rs 3,603.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Among key results, Coal India, Britannia, Jet Airways, Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors and Shree Cement are likely to announce their September quarter results later in the day.

On the macro front, retail inflation (CPI) for October, India's industrial production (IIP) data for September, as well as manufacturing output data for September will be released later today. WPI data for October will be declared on November 14. Apart from this, India- imports, exports and trade balance data is likely to be released on November 15.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia markets fell Monday morning as investors remained wary about global risks that include a trade fight between the US and China, growth outlook, as well as oil prices.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.75 per cent in early trade while the Topix index fell 0.68 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi index declined 0.63 per cent.



(with Reuters input)