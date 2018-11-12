MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty above 10,600; Titan gains 3%

JUST IN
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

Benchmark indices openedhigher on Monday taking cues from Asian peers. 

The rupee opened weak at 72.72/$ vs its previous close of 72.49 per dollar on Monday.

Amid stock specific action, Titan Company limited is trading over 3 per cent higher after company reported an 8.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, dragged by provisions made for its corporate deposits in the IL&FS group. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,595.13 crore. It was Rs 3,603.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Among key results, Coal India, Britannia, Jet Airways, Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors and Shree Cement are likely to announce their September quarter results later in the day.

On the macro front, retail inflation (CPI) for October, India's industrial production (IIP) data for September, as well as manufacturing output data for September will be released later today. WPI data for October will be declared on November 14. Apart from this, India- imports, exports and trade balance data is likely to be released on November 15. 

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia markets fell Monday morning as investors remained wary about global risks that include a trade fight between the US and China, growth outlook, as well as oil prices.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.75 per cent in early trade while the Topix index fell 0.68 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi index declined 0.63 per cent.

(with Reuters input)

Valuations turning favourable for Indian stocks: Manulife AM's Rana B Gupta   With the election season approaching, Singapore-based Rana B Gupta, Managing Director (India equities) of Manulife Asset Management, which has around $393 billion in assets under management globally, tells Puneet Wadhwa that Indian markets will respond more to global and local factors, beyond the outcome of Assembly elections. Click here to read full interview Rana B Gupta, Manulife Asset Management

EARNINGS IMPACT

Avanti Feeds slips over 10% post Q2 results

Sectoral trend on NSE

Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,295, up 137 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,623, up 37 points.

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 35,327.58 +169.03 +0.48   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,102.08 +39.62 +0.36   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,390.66 +92.07 +0.29   S&P BSE 100 10,908.90 +37.61 +0.35   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,479.67 +10.57 +0.30

Rupee opening   Rupee opens weak at 72.72/$ vs its previous close of 72.49 per dollar

Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher   BUY ZEE ENT CMP: Rs 450.15 TARGET: Rs 500 STOP LOSS: Rs 430   The stock has almost made a double bottom formation in the daily chart at around 411 levels and has made a revival with a consolidation period to signify strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI also has recovered from the oversold zone and has been on the rise to indicate a positive bias and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 500 keeping a stop loss of 430. Read more

Coal India, Titan and Usha Martin among top stocks to track today   Q2 earnings, global markets, movement of the rupee, crude oil prices and macroeconomic data are among the key factors that will drive market direction on Monday. Titan Company on Friday reported an 8.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, dragged by provisions made for its corporate deposits in the IL&FS group. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,595.13 crore. It was Rs 3,603.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.Read more  

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher   Nifty has been resisting at around the 10600 level and is in a consolidation range between 10450 and 10600 levels and a breach of either side of these levels can bring about a fresh movement. Similarly, for Bank Nifty, on the upside 25860 level is capped as of now and support on the downside is 25500 levels. The support for the week is seen at 34380/10330 levels while the resistance is seen at 35670/10760 levels. Bank Nifty would have a range of 25000 - 26300 levels. Click here to read more
First Published: Mon, November 12 2018. 08:15 IST

