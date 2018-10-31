MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patel's decision

Buy UPL for a target of Rs 715, SL of Rs 585: Prabhudas Lilladher BUY UPL CMP: Rs 636.80 TARGET: Rs 715 STOP LOSS: Rs 585 The stock has made a double bottom formation pattern at around 585 levels indicating good support base and has bounced back to signify strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal with a buy signal and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 715 keeping a stop loss of 585. READ MORE
WILL THE RBI GOVERNO QUIT TODAY?
That apart, markets will keenly watch the decision of Reserve Bank of India's governor, Urjit Patel. The rift between India’s central bank and the government has widened and could lead to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor considering resignation, television channels reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Around 150 companies including Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Lupin, Vedanta, Canara Bank, United Spirits, Dabur India and Adani Power are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.
