JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Stock calls by HDFC Securities for today: Buy Wipro, PFC
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patel's decision

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets, sebi

September quarter results, rupee movement, oil prices, and other global cues are likely to decide the market trend on Wednesday.

WILL THE RBI GOVERNO QUIT TODAY?

That apart, markets will keenly watch the decision of Reserve Bank of India's governor, Urjit Patel. The rift between India’s central bank and the government has widened and could lead to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor considering resignation, television channels reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

There has been an irreversible breakdown between the RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the government, the media reports said, adding that all options were on the table.

RESULTS TODAY

Around 150 companies including Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Lupin, Vedanta, Canara Bank, United Spirits, Dabur India and Adani Power are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

Amid stock specific action, Tech Mahindra will be in focus after company's September quarter earnings beat Street estimates at Rs 10.64 billion up 27.3 per cent over Rs. 8.9 billion in Q2 FY18 and 18.5 per cent sequentially (Rs 8.3 billion).

On the macroeconomic front, investors will be looking forward to eight Infrastructure Industries Index and fiscal deficit data for September due later in the day, and Nikkei PMI manufacturing data due on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows to eke out small gains on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street though investors remained cautious after a torrid October month that saw trillions of dollars wiped out of global equity markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.05 per cent, but it was still on track to fall roughly 11 per cent this month. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street’s three stock indexes jumped more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for chip and transport stocks as investors took advantage of cheaper prices following the steep recent pullback for equities.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

Buy UPL for a target of Rs 715, SL of Rs 585: Prabhudas Lilladher BUY UPL CMP: Rs 636.80 TARGET: Rs 715 STOP LOSS: Rs 585   The stock has made a double bottom formation pattern at around 585 levels indicating good support base and has bounced back to signify strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal with a buy signal and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 715 keeping a stop loss of 585. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

Today's picks: Tech Mahindra to CIL, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday   Tech Mahindra Current price: Rs 685 Target price: Rs 700   Keep a stop at Rs 679 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 692 and Rs 696. Book profits at Rs 700.   Coal India Current price: Rs 276 Target price: Rs 270   Keep a stop at Rs 279 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 271 and Rs 272. Book profits at Rs 270. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

Oil prices rise for first time in three days, but trade war fears drag   Oil prices climbed for the first time in three days on Wednesday, but rising supply and fears over the outlook for demand amid the US-China trade war kept pressure on the market.   Brent crude futures had gained 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $76.27 a barrel. They fell 1.8 per cent on Tuesday, at one point touching their lowest since Aug. 24 at $75.09 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $66.45 a barrel on Wednesday.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

Rupee check The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 23 paise to close at 73.68 against the US dollar in line with fall in equities amid steady capital outflows and the strengthening of the American unit against major rivals overseas.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

SGX Nifty   Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 70.5 points or 0.69 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,299-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

Asia stocks crawl up after a merciless October for global equities   Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows to eke out small gains on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street though investors remained cautious after a torrid October month that saw trillions of dollars wiped out of global equity markets.   MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.05 per cent, but it was still on track to fall roughly 11 per cent this month. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5 per cent.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

Wall Street drops on trade worries   US stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about US-China trade policy tensions and a sharp drop in the big technology and internet shares.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.39 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 24,442.92, the S&P 500 lost 17.44 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,641.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.92 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 7,050.29.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patels decision

Good Morning!   Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here.    
First Published: Wed, October 31 2018. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patel's decision

Catch all the live market action here

September quarter results, rupee movement, oil prices, and other global cues are likely to decide the market trend on Wednesday.

WILL THE RBI GOVERNO QUIT TODAY?

That apart, markets will keenly watch the decision of Reserve Bank of India's governor, Urjit Patel. The rift between India’s central bank and the government has widened and could lead to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor considering resignation, television channels reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

There has been an irreversible breakdown between the RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the government, the media reports said, adding that all options were on the table.

RESULTS TODAY

Around 150 companies including Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Lupin, Vedanta, Canara Bank, United Spirits, Dabur India and Adani Power are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

Amid stock specific action, Tech Mahindra will be in focus after company's September quarter earnings beat Street estimates at Rs 10.64 billion up 27.3 per cent over Rs. 8.9 billion in Q2 FY18 and 18.5 per cent sequentially (Rs 8.3 billion).

On the macroeconomic front, investors will be looking forward to eight Infrastructure Industries Index and fiscal deficit data for September due later in the day, and Nikkei PMI manufacturing data due on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows to eke out small gains on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street though investors remained cautious after a torrid October month that saw trillions of dollars wiped out of global equity markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.05 per cent, but it was still on track to fall roughly 11 per cent this month. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street’s three stock indexes jumped more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for chip and transport stocks as investors took advantage of cheaper prices following the steep recent pullback for equities.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22