MARKETS LIVE: Investors await Urjit Patel's decision





WILL THE RBI GOVERNO QUIT TODAY?



That apart, markets will keenly watch the decision of Reserve Bank of India's governor, Urjit Patel. The rift between India's central bank and the government has widened and could lead to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor considering resignation, television channels reported on Wednesday, citing sources. September quarter results, rupee movement, oil prices, and other global cues are likely to decide the market trend on Wednesday.

There has been an irreversible breakdown between the RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the government, the media reports said, adding that all options were on the table.

RESULTS TODAY



Around 150 companies including Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Lupin, Vedanta, Canara Bank, United Spirits, Dabur India and Adani Power are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

Amid stock specific action, Tech Mahindra will be in focus after company's September quarter earnings beat Street estimates at Rs 10.64 billion up 27.3 per cent over Rs. 8.9 billion in Q2 FY18 and 18.5 per cent sequentially (Rs 8.3 billion).

On the macroeconomic front, investors will be looking forward to eight Infrastructure Industries Index and fiscal deficit data for September due later in the day, and Nikkei PMI manufacturing data due on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows to eke out small gains on Wednesday, thanks to a rebound on Wall Street though investors remained cautious after a torrid October month that saw trillions of dollars wiped out of global equity markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.05 per cent, but it was still on track to fall roughly 11 per cent this month. Australian stocks edged up 0.1 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street’s three stock indexes jumped more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, helped by strong gains for chip and transport stocks as investors took advantage of cheaper prices following the steep recent pullback for equities.

(with Reuters input)