Nissan shares fall on Carlos Ghosn's arrest over financial misconduct
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

Benchmark indices opened lower taking cues from their Asian peers which fell due to losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand.

RBI BOARD MEET OUTCOME

In a nine-hour meeting at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, the central bank's board decided to constitute an expert committee to examine the economic capital framework (ECF) of the central bank. The membership and terms of reference of this committee would be jointly decided by the government and the RBI.

The board of the RBI advised it to act to support small businesses and give banks more time to step up capital norms, following weeks of pressure from central government to spur lending ahead of elections. The next board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 14 that will discuss the agenda items related to liquidity in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and governance in the RBI.

That apart global cues, state elections in Chattisgarh and fluctuating crude oil prices are other key factors that market may take cues from. 

RUPEE

Sentiment will be positive after rupee on Monday rose by 26 paise to close at a 10-week high of 71.67 against the US currency, extending its winning streak for the fifth straight day helped by steady forex inflows amid a crucial RBI board meeting.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, extending sharp overnight losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand, while the dollar sagged after weak US data further sapped confidence in the currency.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 per cent. South Korean shares dropped 0.9 per cent. Hang Seng index slipped 1.4 per cent. SGX Nifty is trading down 0.4 per cent at 10,739 levels.  

OIL PRICES

Oil prices were stable on Tuesday on expectations that producer club OPEC will soon cut supply to prevent oversupply amid slowing demand growth and a surge in output from the United States.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.21 per barrel, 1 cent above their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $66.75 a barrel, down 4 cents from their last close.

(with wire inputs)

Sectoral trend on NSE

Sectoral trend on NSE

Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,653, down 122 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,723, down 40 points.

NEWS ALERT Rupee at 11-week high trading at 71.40 per dollar

NEWS ALERT Rupee at 11-week high trading at 71.40 per dollar

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 35,780.83 +5.95 +0.02   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,242.59 -2.17 -0.02   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,410.12 0.00 0.00   S&P BSE 100 11,033.73 +4.88 +0.04   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,481.98 0.00 0.00

Rupee opening Rupee opens firm at 71.44/$ vs its previous of 71.67 against the US currency

Rupee opening Rupee opens firm at 71.44/$ vs its previous of 71.67 against the US currency

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Today's picks   ITC Current price: Rs 285 Target price: Rs 290   Keep a stop at Rs 282 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 288 and Rs 289. Book profits at Rs 290.   GAIL Current price: Rs 335 Target price: Rs 330   Keep a stop at Rs 338 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 331 and Rs 332. Book profits at 330. READ MORE 

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi   Schneider Electric: BUY TARGET PRICE: Rs 150 STOP LOSS: Rs 105   The stock has formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern on the daily charts which is a bullish reversal pattern. The momentum indicator has also provided a buy crossover which is again a positive sign for the stock, hence we recommend for the short term target of Rs 150 with a stop loss of Rs 105. Click here for more trading ideas

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Foreign institutional investor flows improve for India, emerging markets After pulling out $5.6 billion equities and $2.4 billion from the debt market between August and September, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned buoyant in November. So far this month, FIIs have invested around $750 million, each, in equities and debt market READ MORE HERE

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher   The week began with positive move with Nifty gaining 81 points closing at the 200DMA. The bias still remains positive with near term resistance seen at 10830. The support for the day is seen at 35530/10700 while resistance is seen at 36040/10830. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26040-26560. The FMCG sector continues to be in good momentum which we have been recommending with selective Auto sectors now to look in to. Click here to read more

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Jefferies on telecom stocks Bharti and Idea rallied 9-15% on Friday, ostensibly on hopes that bruising competitive pressures will soon end. It would be premature, in our view, to presume Reliance would lift tariffs soon given its clear intent for market leadership but should it do so and the incumbents follow suit, then every Rs10 in ARPU impacts Idea/Bharti/Jio EBITDA by Rs 42bn/35bn/35bn (68%/14%/3%). Even so, we remain cautious on these stocks with a preference for Bharti over Idea
First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 08:05 IST

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%

Business Standard
