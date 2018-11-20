MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower on Asian cues; YES Bank down 5%





RBI BOARD MEET OUTCOME



In a nine-hour meeting at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, the central bank's board decided to constitute an expert committee to examine the economic capital framework (ECF) of the central bank. The membership and terms of reference of this committee would be jointly decided by the government and the RBI. Benchmark indices opened lower taking cues from their Asian peers which fell due to losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand.

The board of the RBI advised it to act to support small businesses and give banks more time to step up capital norms, following weeks of pressure from central government to spur lending ahead of elections. The next board meeting is scheduled to be held on December 14 that will discuss the agenda items related to liquidity in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and governance in the RBI.

That apart global cues, state elections in Chattisgarh and fluctuating crude oil prices are other key factors that market may take cues from.

RUPEE

Sentiment will be positive after rupee on Monday rose by 26 paise to close at a 10-week high of 71.67 against the US currency, extending its winning streak for the fifth straight day helped by steady forex inflows amid a crucial RBI board meeting.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, extending sharp overnight losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand, while the dollar sagged after weak US data further sapped confidence in the currency.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.3 per cent. South Korean shares dropped 0.9 per cent. Hang Seng index slipped 1.4 per cent. SGX Nifty is trading down 0.4 per cent at 10,739 levels.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices were stable on Tuesday on expectations that producer club OPEC will soon cut supply to prevent oversupply amid slowing demand growth and a surge in output from the United States.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.21 per barrel, 1 cent above their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $66.75 a barrel, down 4 cents from their last close.



