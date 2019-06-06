MARKETS LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,RBI policy,repo rate,RBI june policy,oil price,

-
Markets will react to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) June monetary policy decision slated to be announced later today.
While indices were shut on Wednesday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr, they ended in red on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 184 points to 40,084 levels while the broader Nifty50 index slumped 67 points to 12,022 mark.
Oil & Rupee
US crude futures sank into a bear market on Wednesday, falling more than 20 per cent below their April peak, as global-growth worries gripped financial markets.
At 6:45 am, the US WTI was trading at $51.67 a barrel while Brent Crude future were trading at $60.58 per barrel.
The rupee Tuesday settled unchanged at 69.26 against the US dollar.
Global cues
Asian shares got off to a hesitant start on Thursday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipping 0.01 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei remained flat.
On Wall Street, indices ended in the green during the overnight trade on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 207 points to close at 25,539 levels, while the Nasdaq gained 48 points to settle at 7,575 mark. The S&P500 added 23 points to close at 2,826 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
