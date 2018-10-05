MARKETS LIVE: Sensex recovers from day's low, Nifty tests 10,500; OMCs dip

Here are the options for cryptocurrency users after exchange shuts down Zebpay, one of India’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, shut down last week. And if you didn’t withdraw the money from the Zebpay wallet or didn’t convert it into a virtual currency, you will need to wait indefinitely for the funds. However, those who have purchased any form of cryptocurrency with the money have some respite. Even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) debarred banks from dealing in virtual currencies, many individuals continue holding money in their wallets. READ MORE From bad loans to asset quality, how ICICI Bank fared under Chanda Kochhar Chanda Kochhar may have stepped down following a scandal, but performance has not been the best of the banking pack. The percentage of the bank’s loans that went bad is higher than key rivals show year-end comparisons to HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, even as advances more than doubled during her tenure (chart 1), the bank also had a lower net interest margin than HDFC or Axis, though ICICI had a higher capital adequacy ratio. Profitability peaked for her tenure in 2014-15 at Rs 111.8 billion. But last year’s profits were 40 per cent lower at Rs 67.8 billion. READ MORE OMCs outlook by ICICI Securities The government has announced Rs 2.5 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices to lower the burden on customers due to rising crude oil prices. The central excise duty has been cut by Rs 1.5 per litre while oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been asked to absorb a cut of | 1 per litre. This move by the government will have a substantial impact on the profitability of OMCs with BPCL and HPCL profits declining ~28% and ~39%, respectively on an annual basis. The current action by the government has put a question mark on the free pricing mechanism for petrol and diesel by OMCs. This move will create a lot of uncertainty in future with regard to OMC’s profitability especially during times of high crude oil prices and elections. Hence, we cut our earnings multiples of OMCs and remain cautious on them given the high volatility in crude oil prices and due to upcoming elections. Airlines may report operating losses in FY19 despite a rise in fares Aviation stocks bucked the bearish trend in the markets, gaining 5-11 per cent on expectations of a hike in fares, lower aviation turbine fuel charges, and deferral of charges and penalties related to cancellation and poor services. Analysts, however, believe aviation firms will continue to face pressure from the twin impact of rise in crude oil prices, as well as depreciation of the rupee. READ MORE INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Best days for NBFCs are over for now: Ashutosh Tiwari of Equirus Capital Unlike 2017, the domestic equity market has been extremely volatile this year, thanks to a slew of global as well as domestic factors. Ashutosh Tiwari, head of research at Equirus Capital shares his views on the recent developments in stock markets, currency depreciation and his sector/stock preferences with Swati Verma READ MORE HERE Commodity watch GOLD, CRUDE OIL Gold is trading near $1195 inspite of strong Dollar. In MCX, however gold has support because of weak rupee. Next resistance for gold comes at 31600 and trend reversal will only come below 30800. In COMEX, we anticipate that fresh short position would be added if gold sustains below $1180. Any massive short covering would come above $1220 although chances are bleak considering strong US dollar and high US Treasury yield. 10 Yr US Treasury yield is hovering above 3% which is negative for gold. We expect gold to oscillate between $1185-$1205. Brent crude is above $86 and inspite of high US crude inventory and secret deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia to boost production in Oct, market is looking at diminishing Iran export data. Unless Brent comes below $82, we don’t see high chances of correction in crude oil prices. Any dips are getting bought into so clearly bulls are in charge. In MCX, chances of correction can only come if crude trades below 5400. Investors are recommended not to create fresh long positions as in short term chart, crude is in overbought zone (Source: Tradebulls Securities)