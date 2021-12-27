JUST IN
Stocks to Watch: HP Adhesives, RBL Bank, Adani Trans, HUL, Lupin, CBI
Business Standard

MARKETS: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty below 17,000; RBL Bank falls 15%

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Opening Bell

LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices opened lower on Monday amid weak sentiment. The BSE Sensex was trading nearly 500 points down to quote at 56,618 level while the Nifty50 was at 16,891, down 158 points.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the red zone, trading 1 per cent lower.

Among individual stocks that comprise the Sensex, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and Axis Bank were among the top losers that slipped 0.7 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

RBL Bank lost 15 per cent to Rs 146 levels after the bank said over the weekend that Vishwavir Ahuja, its managing director and chief executive officer, had gone on leave after the Reserve Bank of India appointed Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director of the bank. Action for RBL is important in light of the problems encountered by private lenders like YES Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank last year. READ MORE HERE

Global cues

Asian stock markets were generally weaker with U.S. crude in holiday-thinned trading on Monday, as uncertainty over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed on investor sentiment. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.20 per cent while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.11 per cent.

Mainland Chinese shares, though, were mixed, with Shanghai's benchmark sliding 0.37 per cent but an index of blue chips edged 0.05 per cent higher. Australia, Hong Kong and Britain are among markets closed Monday for holidays. READ ABOUT IT HERE

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pre-open session
LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices are suggesting a weak start for the Indian markets. The BSE Sensex was down nearly 170 points at 56,956 level, while the Nifty50 was at 16,923, down 80 points.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LIVE market updates: With no clear global market cues and rising worries over Omicron, the benchmark indices are likely to open tepidly on Monday. Investor sentiment may remain weak as several states such as Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra enforce new restrictions in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Financial stocks are likely to be in limelight, after the RBI accepted the recommendation of an internal working group (IWG) to allow non-promoters to hold up to 15 per cent in private sector banks.

New listing
HP Adhesives is set to make its market debut today. The Grey Market Premium indicates a listing gain in the range of 20-25 per cent for the stock.

In the primary market, Travel services provider TBO Tek Ltd has filed preliminary prospectus with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,100 crore through an initial public offering. The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale worth up to Rs 1,200 crore by promoters and existing investors.


Global cues

Cues from the Asian markets were mixed this morning. China’s Shanghai Composite and Taiwan were up 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, while Nikkei and Kospi were down 0.2 per cent each. The Straits Times was flat.

First Published: Mon, December 27 2021. 08:30 IST

