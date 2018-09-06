MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Benchmark indices today are likely to focus on global events and movements.

The Indian rupee's unabated fall continued for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, hitting yet another closing low of 71.75, down 17 paise against the US currency as surging oil prices and a weak trend in emerging market currencies weighed on sentiments.

In intra-day, the domestic unit plummeted to a historic low of 71.97 a dollar before finding some respite, staging some recovery towards the tail-end. The battered has lost 165 paise in the last six trading sessions.

Globally, Asian shares fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday as oil skidded and safe-haven gold gained, with investor confidence shaken by turmoil in emerging and jitters over a potentially severe escalation in the US-China trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 per cent to hit its lowest since mid-August. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent while Australian shares fell 0.9 per cent.

Chinese shares were shade firmer with the blue-chip index up 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was barely changed.