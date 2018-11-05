MARKETS LIVE: Earnings, rupee, global cues in focus, SBI Q2 results eyed

JUST IN
Oil prices soften after US grants Iran sanction waivers to eight importers
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Corporate earnings, movement of the rupee, crude oil prices, macroeconomic data and other global cues will dictate the market trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead. Stock markets would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'. 

The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Wednesday, November 7 between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm, the stock exchanges had said on Friday. 

The rupee on Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar.

Amid stock specific action, IOC and Axis Bank will be in focus today. Axis Bank posted a better-than-expected 82.6 percent jump in second-quarter profit, boosted by higher interest income and as asset quality improved. IOC has posted a 12.5 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 33.26 billion, compared to Rs 38.05 billion during the same period last year.

Over 200 companies including State Bank of India, Bosch ltd, Cipla, PNB Housing Finance, Indraprastha Gas are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

On the macroeconomic front, PMI data for the services sector is scheduled to be released Monday. 

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks started the week gingerly amid worries about tense Sino-U.S. trade relations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent in early trades but was well off a 1-1/2 year trough touched last week. Japan's Nikkei stumbled 1.3 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index dipped 0.8 per cent. Australian shares were in the negative territory too, down 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street snaps 3-day rally as Apple falls   US stocks snapped a three-day rally on Friday as Apple shares dropped following a disappointing forecast and the White House dampened optimism over US-China trade talks. Apple Inc tumbled 6.6 per cent, sending its market value below $1 trillion at the close, a day after the iPhone maker warned that sales for the crucial holiday quarter may miss expectations. Apple in August had become the first publicly listed US company with a $1 trillion market value.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.91 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 25,270.83, the S&P 500 lost 17.31 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 2,723.06, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.06 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 7,356.99.

Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here.  

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 08:10 IST

