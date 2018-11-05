MARKETS LIVE: Earnings, rupee, global cues in focus, SBI Q2 results eyed

Corporate earnings, movement of the rupee, crude oil prices, macroeconomic data and other global cues will dictate the market trend in the holiday-shortened week ahead. Stock markets would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Wednesday, November 7 between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm, the stock exchanges had said on Friday.

The rupee on Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar.

Amid stock specific action, IOC and Axis Bank will be in focus today. Axis Bank posted a better-than-expected 82.6 percent jump in second-quarter profit, boosted by higher interest income and as asset quality improved. IOC has posted a 12.5 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 33.26 billion, compared to Rs 38.05 billion during the same period last year.

Over 200 companies including State Bank of India, Bosch ltd, Cipla, PNB Housing Finance, Indraprastha Gas are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

On the macroeconomic front, PMI data for the services sector is scheduled to be released Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks started the week gingerly amid worries about tense Sino-U.S. trade relations. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent in early trades but was well off a 1-1/2 year trough touched last week. Japan's Nikkei stumbled 1.3 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index dipped 0.8 per cent. Australian shares were in the negative territory too, down 0.5 per cent.