MARKETS LIVE: Earnings, rupee, global cues in focus, SBI Q2 results eyed

Wall Street snaps 3-day rally as Apple falls US stocks snapped a three-day rally on Friday as Apple shares dropped following a disappointing forecast and the White House dampened optimism over US-China trade talks. Apple Inc tumbled 6.6 per cent, sending its market value below $1 trillion at the close, a day after the iPhone maker warned that sales for the crucial holiday quarter may miss expectations. Apple in August had become the first publicly listed US company with a $1 trillion market value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.91 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 25,270.83, the S&P 500 lost 17.31 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 2,723.06, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.06 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 7,356.99.
-
ALSO READ
MARKETS ON WEDNESDAY: Nifty ends at 10,742, Sensex up 103 pts; IT cos gain
MARKETS ON THURSDAY: Nifty ends at 10,717, Midcaps slip; Realty stocks hit
MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 386 pts as rupee recovers; Tata Steel, RIL up 3%
MARKETS ON TUESDAY: Indices end flat, Nifty holds 10700; ICICI Bank up 6.6%
MARKET WRAP: Sensex falls 216 pts, Nifty fails to hold 10650; banks drag
-
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU