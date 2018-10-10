MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices will focus on rupee, corporate earnings, and other global factors during the day today.

The rupee hit yet another record low of 74.39 per dollar after falling 32 paise against the US dollar on Tuesday, following rise in crude oil prices, deepening concerns over India’s current account deficit and fund outflows.

Stock specific action will continue as firms like Bandhan Bank and ZEE are likely to declare their second-quarter earnings later in the day today. Investors will also keep an eye on TCS, which will announce its Q2 earnings on Thursday.

On macro front, markets will also await industrial production (IIP) data for August and retail inflation (CPI) prints for September will be released on Friday. Retail inflation eased to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August. The numbers may come slightly higher owing to falling rupee and rising crude prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied in early Wednesday trade after world stocks hit eight-week lows the previous day on worries about global economic growth, although the pound stayed firm on hopes for a Brexit deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.25 per cent. The Australian benchmark was up 0.11 per cent. Asian investors are assessing increasingly attractive valuations against a backdrop of deepening US-China tensions and a surge in volatility for stock and bond markets.



(With inputs from Reuters)