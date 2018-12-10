MARKETS LIVE: State polls, oil prices, macro economic data to guide markets

A number of factors such as outcome of state elections, price movement post Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decision on output cuts, macroeconomic data (IIP, CPI, WPI and the Balance of Trade data), movement and geopolitical developments are likely to set the tone for equities this week. The final results of five state assembly elections - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- will start pouring in on Tuesday morning.

The Indian on Friday staged a mild recovery to close at 70.82, rising 8 paise against the US dollar in line with the rally in domestic stocks and positive global cues.

Macro Data

On the macroeconomic front, current account balance data to be announced in the later day today. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is likely to release IIP and CPI (consumer price index) numbers on Wednesday. Among other key data wholesale price indexed-inflation (WPI) and the Balance of Trade data is slated to release on December 14.

Global Markets

Stocks extended their slump in early Asian trade on Monday, with US equity futures off to a softer start for the week as worries over U.S.-China trade tensions battered investor sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 2 per cent in early trade while the Topix index dropped 1.88 per cent. South Korea's Kospi also slipped 1.45 per cent. In Australia, the ASX 200 fell 1.71 per cent earlier in morning trade.

Shares on Wall Street on Friday fell more than 1 per cent, with a drop in technology stocks sparking a turnaround from earlier in the day amid the trade standoff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 360.85 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 24,586.82, the S&P 500 lost 38.23 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 2,657.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.53 points, or 1.91 per cent, to 7,050.73.

Oil Prices

International oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from Friday when producer club and some non-affiliated producers agreed to a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January. International Brent futures were at $61.81 per barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last close.

Prices surged on Friday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non- producers including heavyweight Russia announced they would cut oil supply by 1.2 million bpd, with an 800,000 bpd reduction planned by OPEC-members and 400,000 bpd by countries not affiliated with the group.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.35 per barrel, 26 cents, or 0.5 per cent, below their last close.



(With Reuters input)