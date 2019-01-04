MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%





The rupee opened 24 paise higher at 69.96 against the US dollar on Friday amid mixed Asian cues and decline in crude oil prices. Benchmark indices opened higher on Friday despite a rout on Wall Street after Apple Inc cut its revenue forecast for the first time in nearly 12 years, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China.In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 0.54 per cent or 81 points up at 15,156 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap was ruling at 14,611 levels, up 0.3 per cent or 39 points in early tradeThe rupee opened 24 paise higher at 69.96 against the US dollar on Friday amid mixed Asian cues and decline in crude oil prices.

Global Markets

Japan's Nikkei spiralled about 3.6 per cent lower, led by a spike in the yen. Australian shares skidded over 1 per cent, dragging MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.2 per cent lower to near two-month lows.

Concerns about a US recession whacked Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 660.02 points, or 2.8 per cent, to 22,686.22, S&P 500 pulled back 2.47 per cent to 2,447.89 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3 per cent to 6,463.50, snapping a five-day winning streak

Oil prices

US oil prices fell on Friday after the United States showed signs of following Asia into an economic slowdown, although crude supply withdrawals by producer club OPEC prevented prices from dropping even further.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $46.82 per barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.



(with Reuters input)