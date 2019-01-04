JUST IN
Derivative strategy on Marico by HDFC Securities
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Benchmark indices opened higher on Friday despite a rout on Wall Street after Apple Inc cut its revenue forecast for the first time in nearly 12 years, blaming weaker iPhone sales in China.

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 0.54 per cent or 81 points up at 15,156 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap was ruling at 14,611 levels, up 0.3 per cent or 39 points in early trade

The rupee opened 24 paise higher at 69.96 against the US dollar on Friday amid mixed Asian cues and decline in crude oil prices. 

Global Markets

Japan's Nikkei spiralled about 3.6 per cent lower, led by a spike in the yen. Australian shares skidded over 1 per cent, dragging MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.2 per cent lower to near two-month lows.

Concerns about a US recession whacked Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 660.02 points, or 2.8 per cent, to 22,686.22, S&P 500 pulled back 2.47 per cent to 2,447.89 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3 per cent to 6,463.50, snapping a five-day winning streak

Oil prices

US oil prices fell on Friday after the United States showed signs of following Asia into an economic slowdown, although crude supply withdrawals by producer club OPEC prevented prices from dropping even further.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $46.82 per barrel, down 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Tata Motors gains around 2.5% in early trade

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Sectoral trend on NSE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Opening gainers and losers in BSE Sensex

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,630, up 117 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,705, up 33 points.

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 35,683.72 +170.01 +0.48   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,219.41 +51.11 +0.46   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,421.43 +91.93 +0.28   S&P BSE 100 11,008.73 +47.46 +0.43   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,429.45 +16.62 +0.49

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Rupee opening Rupee opens at 69.96/$ vs its previous close of 70.20 against the US dollar 

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Derivative strategy on Marico by HDFC Securities Buy MARICO JANUARY Future at Rs 379 Stop loss: Rs 374 Target: Rs 388   Rationale: -- The long build up is seen in Marico Futures’ yesterday where we have seen Rise in Open Interst with Price rise of 1.4%. -- The stock price is taking support around 20 day SMA since last few days. -- The stock price is making higher top higher bottom formation on the daily charts. -- The momentum indicators and Oscillators are also Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Sun Pharma, Nestle India, NHPC and Torrent Power among top stocks to track Drug major Sun Pharma on Thursday completed acquisition of Japan-based Pola Pharma to strengthen its presence in dermatology segment across the globe. The acquisition of 100 per cent shares of Pola Pharma Inc Japan by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary has been concluded, it said in a BSE filing. FMCG major Nestle on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order that allowed NCDRC to proceed with a three-year-old suit with regard to Maggi filed by the government only on the basis of laboratory test reports by CFTRI. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities Gold has hit fresh six months high on stock market volatility and growth fears. Every country PMI has started shrinking which is questioning growth rate and so gold is getting benefit from these. A weaker dollar is also lending support and gold has given breakout in COMEX after breaching and sustaining above $1275. Next resistance comes at $1300 and $1320 and only below $1265 do we see gold rally getting fizzed out. In MCX, gold has support at 31300 and resistance at 32000. We expect gold to retrace till 31600 and from there long position can be added with the stop loss of 31300. Silver also has joined gold rally which makes gold rally more authentic. Previously gold rally accompanied by a sideways trend in silver did not augur well for gold. Historically gold rally is always accompanied by silver rally which we are seeing this time. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Torrent Power, Sell Hindalco TORRENT POWER: BUY TARGET: Rs 274 STOP LOSS: Rs 252   The stock had formed a nice symmetrical triangular pattern on the daily charts which is quite positive for the bulls in the short term. Also, the stock has formed a bullish belt hold candlestick pattern on the daily chart which is also a positive sign in the short term. The momentum indicator has also provided a buy crossover, hence we recommend buying it for the target of 274 with a stop loss of 252. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty tests 10,700; Tata Motors gains 2%

Rupee check The rupee weakened for the second straight session Thursday, slipping by 2 paise to 70.20 against the US dollar on robust foreign fund outflows amid rising trade deficit worries. Meanwhile, the yen surged to multi-year highs on safe-haven buying following a 'flash crash' that spooked the global currency markets.
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 08:10 IST

