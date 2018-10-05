MF investors panic as stocks tumble; advisors try to assuage concerns

Panic-stricken mutual fund (MF) investors made several calls on Thursday to their fund houses and investment advisors on whether to pull out from equity schemes and stop their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) for now. The stock markets had their worst single-day fall since February. The BSE exchange’s benchmark Sensex fell 2.2 per cent or 806 points.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices tumbled around 2 per cent each. The Sensex has slid by nearly 10 per cent from its peak on August 28. The small and midcap indices are down 30 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, from the ...