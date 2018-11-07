MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

are likely to kick off taking cues from their global peers and crude oil prices. The frontline benchmark indices ended the last trading day of Samvat 2074 on a flat note on Tuesday amid selling in banking and FMCG counters. The S&P slipped below the crucial 35,000-mark to settle at 34,992, up 41 points while NSE's Nifty50 index gained just 6 points to close at 10,530. For Samvat 2074, the S&P recorded a gain of over 7 per cent.

The rupee rebounded by 12 paise to end at 73 per US dollar on Tuesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and softening crude oil prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Wall Street stock futures and Asian held earlier gains on Wednesday after Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives, boosting the party's ability to block President Donald Trump's political and economic agenda.

The Democrats' House win creates a clear hurdle for Republicans to easily pass legislation through both chambers of Congress, clouding the outlook for some of Trump's key economic proposals.

While both outcomes were broadly in line with market expectations, a reason did not sell off, the prospect of political gridlock creates some uncertainty for investors. The dollar weakened against most of its major counterparts.

In equities markets, US S&P500 futures rose 0.3 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices were soft after a 2 per cent fall the previous day, with US crude futures hitting an eight-month low as Washington granted sanction waivers to top buyers of Iranian oil and as Iran said it has so far been able to sell as much oil as it needs to.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded 0.5 per cent lower at $61.91 a barrel having hit a low of $61.31 on Tuesday, the weakest price since March 16.



(with Reuters inputs)