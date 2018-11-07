JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Oil slides amid supply spurt, Iran sanction waivers; Brent sheds 14 cents
Business Standard

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

Catch all the market news here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The BSE lit up for Diwali in Mumbai on Tuesday. The markets will open for muharat trading on Wednesday Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar
The BSE lit up for Diwali in Mumbai on Tuesday. The markets will open for muharat trading on Wednesday Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar

Markets are likely to kick off Samvat 2075 taking cues from their global peers and crude oil prices. The frontline benchmark indices ended the last trading day of Samvat 2074 on a flat note on Tuesday amid selling in banking and FMCG counters. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped below the crucial 35,000-mark to settle at 34,992, up 41 points while NSE's Nifty50 index gained just 6 points to close at 10,530. For Samvat 2074, the S&P BSE Sensex recorded a gain of over 7 per cent.

The rupee rebounded by 12 paise to end at 73 per US dollar on Tuesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and softening crude oil prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Wall Street stock futures and Asian shares held earlier gains on Wednesday after Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives, boosting the party's ability to block President Donald Trump's political and economic agenda.

The Democrats' House win creates a clear hurdle for Republicans to easily pass legislation through both chambers of Congress, clouding the outlook for some of Trump's key economic proposals.

While both outcomes were broadly in line with market expectations, a reason markets did not sell off, the prospect of political gridlock creates some uncertainty for investors. The dollar weakened against most of its major counterparts.

In equities markets, US S&P500 futures rose 0.3 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices were soft after a 2 per cent fall the previous day, with US crude futures hitting an eight-month low as Washington granted sanction waivers to top buyers of Iranian oil and as Iran said it has so far been able to sell as much oil as it needs to.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded 0.5 per cent lower at $61.91 a barrel having hit a low of $61.31 on Tuesday, the weakest price since March 16.

(with Reuters inputs)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

Indices end flat on the last day of Samvat 2074; PCJ tanks 12%   Paring most of the morning gains, the domestic benchmark indices ended the last trading day of Samvat 2074 on a flat note on Tuesday amid selling in banking and FMCG counters. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped below the crucial 35,000-mark to settle at 34,992, up 41 points while NSE's Nifty50 index gained just 6 points to close at 10,530.  For Samvat 2074, the S&P BSE Sensex recorded a gain of over 7 per cent. READ MORE

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

MUST READ Only 2 of past 5 Samvats gave double-digit returns; 2074 was lackluster Samvat 2074, which ended on Tuesday, was yet another year of lacklustre performance for the benchmark BSE Sensex. It clocked gains of only 7.4 per cent, less than the 7.8 per cent yield on the risk-free 10-year government bond. In the past five years — except Diwali 2014, when it shot up 26.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and 16.6 per cent last year — Sensex returns have been disappointing CLICK HERE FOR MORE

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

Oil holds near $72 as supply ample despite Iran sanctions Oil held around $72 a barrel on Wednesday, close to its lowest since August, as rising U.S. inventories and sanction waivers allowing Iran to keep exporting crude reinforced an outlook for ample supplies. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said on Tuesday U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.8 million barrels last week, more than analysts had forecast. The government's official supply report is due at 1530 GMT.

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

GLOBAL MARKET UPDATE Wall Street stock futures and Asian shares held earlier gains on Wednesday after Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives, boosting the party's ability to block President Donald Trump's political and economic agenda. The Democrats' House win creates a clear hurdle for Republicans to easily pass legislation through both chambers of Congress, clouding the outlook for some of Trump's key economic proposals. The election results pushed down the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield about 2 basis points to 3.193 percent, off its seven-year high of 3.261 percent touched a month ago. But the debt market also remains under pressure from this week's record volumes of longer-dated government debt supply

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

We welcome our readers and wish them a happy and prosperous Samvat 2075

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

Hello and welcome to Business Standard's LIVE blog on markets
First Published: Wed, November 07 2018. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MUHURAT TRADING LIVE: Traders gear up to welcome Samvat 2075

Catch all the market news here

Markets are likely to kick off Samvat 2075 taking cues from their global peers and crude oil prices. The frontline benchmark indices ended the last trading day of Samvat 2074 on a flat note on Tuesday amid selling in banking and FMCG counters. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped below the crucial 35,000-mark to settle at 34,992, up 41 points while NSE's Nifty50 index gained just 6 points to close at 10,530. For Samvat 2074, the S&P BSE Sensex recorded a gain of over 7 per cent.

The rupee rebounded by 12 paise to end at 73 per US dollar on Tuesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and softening crude oil prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Wall Street stock futures and Asian shares held earlier gains on Wednesday after Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives, boosting the party's ability to block President Donald Trump's political and economic agenda.

The Democrats' House win creates a clear hurdle for Republicans to easily pass legislation through both chambers of Congress, clouding the outlook for some of Trump's key economic proposals.

While both outcomes were broadly in line with market expectations, a reason markets did not sell off, the prospect of political gridlock creates some uncertainty for investors. The dollar weakened against most of its major counterparts.

In equities markets, US S&P500 futures rose 0.3 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices were soft after a 2 per cent fall the previous day, with US crude futures hitting an eight-month low as Washington granted sanction waivers to top buyers of Iranian oil and as Iran said it has so far been able to sell as much oil as it needs to.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded 0.5 per cent lower at $61.91 a barrel having hit a low of $61.31 on Tuesday, the weakest price since March 16.

(with Reuters inputs)

image
Business Standard
177 22