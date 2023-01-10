JUST IN
SIP of Indian mutual funds gathered Rs 13,573 crore from investors: Amfi
Business Standard

Multi Commodity Exchange of India launches online platform for arbitration

According to MCX India, the platform has been integrated with the existing online-based Investor Grievance Redressal System (IGRS)

Topics
Multi Commodity Exchange | MCX

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

mcx
Representative image

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) has launched an online web-based platform for expediting arbitration processes of investors and members' complaints.

The platform will also facilitate easy access to information on ongoing as well as closed arbitration and appellate arbitration matters, the exchange said in a statement.

According to MCX India, the platform has been integrated with the existing online-based Investor Grievance Redressal System (IGRS).

"This is another step towards ease of doing business that will facilitate hassle-free filing of arbitration applications and rejoinders," MCX Managing Director and CEO P S Reddy said on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 23:59 IST

