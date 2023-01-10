Multi Commodity Exchange of India launches online platform for arbitration

of India ( India) has launched an online web-based platform for expediting arbitration processes of investors and members' complaints.

The platform will also facilitate easy access to information on ongoing as well as closed arbitration and appellate arbitration matters, the exchange said in a statement.

According to India, the platform has been integrated with the existing online-based Investor Grievance Redressal System (IGRS).

"This is another step towards ease of doing business that will facilitate hassle-free filing of arbitration applications and rejoinders," Managing Director and CEO P S Reddy said on Tuesday.

