Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread strategy on LIC Housing Finance

Bull spread Strategy on LIC HOUSING FINANCE
Buy LICHSG FINANCE FEB 410 CALL at Rs 10.7 & simultaneously sell 430 CALL at Rs 5
Cost of the strategy Rs 5.7 (Rs 11,400 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 28,600; If LIC Housing Fin closes at or above 430 on 24 Feb expiry
Breakeven Point Rs 415.7
Rationales:
- We have seen long build up in the LIC Housing Finance future where we have seen 2 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 2.7 per cent.
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 19-Oct-21 and 03-Feb-2022.
- Primary trend is bullish as stock price is trading above all important short and medium term moving averages.
- Oscillators like RSI and MFI is placed above 60 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
