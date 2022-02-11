JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

MARKETS: Gap-down start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty falls 200 pts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread strategy on LIC Housing Finance

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying Buy LICHSG FINANCE FEB 410 CALL and simultaneously selling 430 CALL

Topics
Buzzing stocks | LIC Housing Finance | Market trends

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

NSE, Nifty, markets
Photo: Bloomberg

Bull spread Strategy on LIC HOUSING FINANCE

Buy LICHSG FINANCE FEB 410 CALL at Rs 10.7 & simultaneously sell 430 CALL at Rs 5

Lot Size 2000
Cost of the strategy Rs 5.7 (Rs 11,400 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 28,600; If LIC Housing Fin closes at or above 430 on 24 Feb expiry

Breakeven Point Rs 415.7

Rationales:
  • We have seen long build up in the LIC Housing Finance future where we have seen 2 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 2.7 per cent.

  • Stock price has broken out on the daily chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 19-Oct-21 and 03-Feb-2022.

  • Primary trend is bullish as stock price is trading above all important short and medium term moving averages.

  • Oscillators like RSI and MFI is placed above 60 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, February 11 2022. 08:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.