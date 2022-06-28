Natural stone processor Global Surfaces files IPO draft papers with Sebi

Global Surfaces Ltd, which is engaged in the business of processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz, has filed preliminary papers with Sebi to mop up funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 25.5 lakh equity shares by promoters ---- Mayank Shah and Sweta Shah, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Funds raised through fresh issuance of equity shares will be used for setting up the company's proposed facility -- Global Surfaces FZE-- in Dubai.
For FY22, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 35.63 crore as compared to Rs 33.93 crore in FY21 and its total income was at Rs 198.35 crore as against Rs 179 crore in FY21.
Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU