Navneet Education hits 3-yr high on strong Q1; stock soars 28% in 2 days

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh govt seeks to take embassies' help to boost exports
Dairy firms plagued with margin woes; pick value-added players: Analysts
Analysts take a bite of premium QSR stocks as restaurants hike prices
Online higher education, lifelong learning mkt to hit $5bn by 2025: Redseer
Analysts see up to 41% upside in SBI, BoB; credit growth to be key driver
-
Shares of Navneet Education hit over three-year high of Rs 134.65 and rallied 14 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock of the company, engaged in printing & publishing business, has soared 28 per cent after the company reported robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23). It traded at its highest level since September 2018. Earlier, the stock had hit a record high of Rs 194 on June 13, 2017.
At 01:41 pm, Navneet Education traded 13 per cent higher at Rs 132.70, on the back of over five-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 7.73 million equity shares have, so far, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 58,130 level.
Navneet Education is an educational syllabus-based provider that offers quality content across print and digital mediums. With over 60 years of experience as an educational publisher and stationery manufacturer, the company enjoys high brand recognition and market standing in the educational content and scholastic stationery segment.
The company owns a market share of approximately 65 per cent in Western India. Going ahead, the company plan to transform in-line with ever-evolving trends and aims to build a strong presence in the EdTech domain by leveraging its existing businesses.
For Q1FY23, Navneent Education reported standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 149.72 crore, as against Rs 44.54 crore in Q1FY22. The company surpassed its entire PAT of the previous fiscal (FY22) of Rs 146.62 crore in first quarter of current fiscal (FY23).
Meanwhile, the company's standalone income from operations during the quarter more-than-doubled to Rs 682.78 crore from Rs 318.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margin improved to 31 per cent from 22 per cent.
With 26.31 per cent of India’s population between the ages of 0 to14 and around 150 million children who lack access to formal education, the educational sector holds significant potential for development.
That apart, the advent of new educational policy would bring changes in the curriculum of the school syllabus and will directly impact the company’s business positively, acting as a strong growth driver. Going forward, students discarding the old and second-hand books to buy new supplementary books on the basis of revised syllabus or curriculum would propel growth of the company.
“With an increasing number of schools converting from State boards to CBSE, we see an opportunity in the CBSE Board schools since the market for these books is expected to grow rapidly. Besides, as more and more English Medium Private State Boards start repositioning as CBSE pattern schools, there will be an increased need to utilise private publishers’ textbooks up to grade 8, aiding our publication business’ growth,” Navneet Education said in its FY22 annual report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU