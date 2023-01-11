JUST IN
Oil prices slip as US crude, fuel inventories reignite demand concerns
Near support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,030; Natural Gas to test Rs 285

In case, the MCX Crude Oil futures fail to hold the support, the commodity could revisit its December lows of Rs 5,850 level.

Topics
Crude Oil Prices | natural gas | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The MCX Crude Oil futures have traded in a broad range of Rs 5,850 to Rs 6,700 in the last eight weeks. For now, the Rs 6,030 level is the near term support. If the energy-based commodity manages to hold above it, Crude Oil prices can bounce back to Rs 6,400 level.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 09:43 IST

