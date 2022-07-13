Nifty can target 16,650 in the short-term, says Vinay Rajani

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Pharma's domestic show remains strong, brokerages turn positive
Torrent Pharma rallies 9% on 1:1 bonus issue plan, dividend of Rs 23/share
Strong domestic outlook remains key growth driver for Torrent Pharma
Torrent Power posts Q4 loss of Rs 487 cr versus Rs 459 cr profit a year ago
Torrent Power Q3 net up 15% to Rs 369 cr on gains from LNG trading
-
Nifty View
The Nifty has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts, which indicates short term uptrend. The previous swing high is placed at 15,927, which can act as reversal point in the current running correction on the Nifty.
Historically, the month of July is the second best performing month after December, if we were to go by the trend seen in last 29 years of benchmark Index.
The strategy for the coming sessions should be to accumulate longs on dips. The Nifty should be held long with a stop loss at 15,800. On the upside, the Nifty could target 16,650 in the short-term.
CCL Products
BUY
Buy Range: Rs 402.50 - Rs 390
Targets: Rs 440, Rs 460
Stop Loss: Rs 380
The stock has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the daily line chart. The price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes.
The stock price has recently surpassed its 50- and 200-day EMA resistance. The stock price has also broken out from “Pennant” pattern on the daily chart. Higher top and higher bottom
formation on the daily chart.
Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily and weekly chart. The stock can be bought in two tranches one at CMP and second at Rs 390, for targets of Rs 440 and Rs 460, keeping a Stop Loss at Rs 380.
Torrent Pharma
BUY
Buy Range: Rs 1,483 - Rs 1,435
Targets: Rs 1,560, Rs 1,600
Stop Loss: Rs 1,420
The stock price has surpassed the previous swing high resistance and is currently trading above its 20, 50 and 200 DMAs.
The pimary trend of the stock is bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on weekly charts. Further, +DI has crossed -DI on the upside on daily charts, which indicates short term trend reversal.
The daily RSI has been rising and has reached above benchmark level of 50. The stock can be bought in two tranches one at CMP and second at Rs 1,435, for targets of Rs 1,560 and Rs 1,600, keeping a Stop Loss at Rs 1,420.
(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU