Buying IRCTC, Max Financial on dips may be a good idea; here's why

-
ALSO READ
Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi is bullish on these 2 consumer durable stocks
DCM Shriram, Jindal Steel: Mehul Kothari's stock picks in this volatile mkt
Anand Rathi Wealth zooms 16% to hit record high on strong Q4 results
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying SBI, Infosys
Tree House Education, Ansal Housing, MRPL: Strategies for buzzing stocks
-
BUY Max Financial Services near 850 | Target: Rs 900 | Stop Loss: Rs 820
The stock has confirmed major range breakout above 850 mark and that has happened with decent volumes. In addition, the breakout resembles a bullish FLAG pattern on the weekly scale. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock only on a dip near 850-mark for an upside target Rs 900 in the coming sessions.
BUY IRCTC near 575 | Target: Rs 610 | Stop Loss: Rs 560
The stock is oversold, and we are witnessing a positive divergence on the daily RSI which indicates possibility of a bounceback. On the daily chart, we are witnessing a bullish hammer formation. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock only on a dip near 575-mark for an upside target of Rs 610 in the coming sessions.
================================================
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU