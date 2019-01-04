JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

Sugar production may be revised lower despite initial optimistic trend
Business Standard

No specific mechanism to fix single daily price for gold in India: Govt

The price generally depends on import rate, basic customs duty, tax and logistics cost, purity among other reasons, govt said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold

There are no specific measures or mechanism to fix a single daily price for gold in India, the world's largest consumer and importer of the precious metal, the government said in Parliament Friday.

"Gold is widely traded in local markets across the country. At present, there are no specific measures or mechanism to fix a single daily gold price in the country," Minister of State for Consumer Affairs C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He said that the price generally depends on import rate, basic customs duty, tax and logistics cost, purity among other reasons.

The prices also vary depending on location, the minister added.

With regard to hallmarked gold, Chaudhary said that presently sale of both hallmarked as well as non-hallmarked gold and silver ornament is permitted in the country.

ALSO READ: New gold policy soon; aims to promote yellow metal, jewellery exports: Govt

However, the Bureau of India Standards Act, 2016 has enabling provisions for making hallmarking of precious metal articles "mandatory" by the central government, he added.

The country imports over 700 tonne gold annually.
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements