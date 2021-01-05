Oil little changed as investors await OPEC+ decision on February output

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ deadlocked over raising oil output, to resume talks on Tuesday
OPEC+ agrees to increase output by 500,000 barrels a day in Jan 2021
Delaying production? OPEC plots next move amid seismic oil market divide
OPEC+ needed a Swat team for swift action, instead it mobilises an Army
60 years of OPEC: Is the cartel's power over the oil market broken?
-
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after OPEC and allied producers, including Russia, continued deadlocked talks on February output while fuel demand concerns lingered on amid new COVID-19 lockdowns.
Brent crude futures for March rose 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $51.17 a barrel by 0206 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for February was at $47.74 a barrel, up 12 cents, or 0.3%.
Both contracts fell more than 1% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, failed to agree on February's oil output levels.
Saudi Arabia argued against pumping more because of new lockdowns while Russia led calls for higher production, citing recovering demand.
OPEC+ will resume talks on Tuesday.
"OPEC+ drama is of course steering the latest oil price downgrade, but the heavier hand is likely the still unknown impact of the new strain on economic activity and travel - both factors that warrant a belated mini-price correction after the winter holidays," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.
Rising tensions in the Middle East supported oil prices.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on Monday seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew amid tensions between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.
(Reporting by Florence Tan. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU