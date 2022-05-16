Oil prices rise on China's demand recovery, gasoline at an all-time high

-
ALSO READ
Diesel price for bulk users hiked Rs 25/litre; pvt retailers fear closure
Explainer - What is happening with United States gasoline prices?
China stainless steel futures jump amid output cuts, robust nickel prices
Gas tops $4 per gallon average across US, 1st time since 2008
Fuel sales growth moderates in April as record high prices dent demand
-
By Laura Sanicola
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday on optimism that China would see significant demand recovery after positive signs that coronavirus pandemic was receding in the hardest-hit areas.
Brent crude rose $1.34, or 1.2%, at $112.89 a barrel at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1710 EDT) 1342 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.22, or less than 0.1%, to $$112.71 a barrel.
Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume for the city's 25 million people from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.
However, it is estimated that 46 cities in China are under lockdowns, hitting shopping, factory output and energy usage.
"We are seeing a lot of signals that demand will start returning in that region, supporting higher prices," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.
In line with the unexpected industrial output decline, China processed 11% less crude oil in April, with daily throughput the lowest since March 2020.
U.S. gasoline futures set an all-time high again on Monday as falling stockpiles fuelled supply concerns. [EIA/S]
"Oil prices will remain bullish, especially WTI's near-term contract, as U.S. gasoline prices continued to rise amid weaker imports of petroleum products from Europe," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities.
Oil prices also found some support as the European Union's diplomats and officials expressed optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil despite concerns about supply in eastern Europe.
Austria expects the EU to agree on the sanctions in the coming days, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the bloc would need a few more days to find agreement.
"With a planned ban by the EU on Russian oil and slow increase in OPEC output, oil prices are expected to stay close to the current levels near $110 a barrel," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory.
(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Jason Neely, Mark Porter and Tomasz Janowski)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU