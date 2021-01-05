Oil prices slip before OPEC+ resumes meeting on February output levels

-
ALSO READ
Oil little changed as investors await OPEC+ decision on February output
OPEC+ deadlocked over raising oil output, to resume talks on Tuesday
OPEC+ agrees to increase output by 500,000 barrels a day in Jan 2021
Delaying production? OPEC plots next move amid seismic oil market divide
OPEC+ needed a Swat team for swift action, instead it mobilises an Army
-
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down on Tuesday before deadlocked talks between major producers about potential changes in February output are set to continue later in the day while fuel demand concerns lingered amid new COVID-19 lockdowns.
Brent crude futures for March fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $50.97 a barrel by 0437 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for February was at $47.56 a barrel, down 6 cents, or 0.1%.
Both contracts fell more than 1% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, failed to agree on changes to February's oil output.
Saudi Arabia argued against pumping more because of new lockdowns while Russia led calls for higher production, citing recovering demand.
OPEC+ will resume the talks later on Tuesday.
"OPEC+ drama is of course steering the latest oil price downgrade, but the heavier hand is likely the still unknown impact of the new strain on economic activity and travel - both factors that warrant a belated mini-price correction after the winter holidays," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.
England went into a new lockdown on Monday as its COVID-19 cases surged following the emergence of a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.
"Near-term demand growth is stalling due to the resurgence of Covid-19 across North America, Europe and the Middle East and is likely set for deeper declines over the next several months," Fitch Solutions said.
"This adds to our view for neutral to bullish prices across most of 2021 with difficult conditions to persist through the first half of the year," Fitch said, adding that Brent is expected to average $53 a barrel this year.
At the same time, rising tensions in the Middle East supported oil prices.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps on Monday seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew amid a dispute between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen in South Korean banks because of U.S. sanctions.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU