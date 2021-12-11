JUST IN
Sebi extends deadline for risk mgmt framework implementation till April '22
Business Standard

On second day of offer, MapmyIndia receives 6.2 times subscription

The qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 4.32 times.

The initial public offering (IPO) of CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) was subscribed 6.2 times. Retail investors subscribed 7.2 times , while the part reserved for wealthy investors was subscribed 6.3 times.
The qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 4.32 times. The company has priced its IPO between Rs 1,000 - 1,033 per share.

First Published: Sat, December 11 2021. 01:35 IST

