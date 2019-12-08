Know your onions: Buyers left teary eyed as prices surge to Rs 200 a kilo

JUST IN
India's weak economic data turns FPIs from net buyers to net sellers in Dec
Business Standard

Onion prices continued to rise in many cities across the country, with residents in cities like Madurai and Bengaluru paying a whopping Rs 200 per kg. Pinching consumers' pockets hard, retail onion prices have surpassed the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country. The key kitchen staple was quoting high in the tier II and tier III cities as well. Onion prices have been high for past few weeks due to fall in production of the Kharif crop following unseasonal rainfall in key growing states, including Maharashtra.

While the aveage price of onion is Rs 140 in Bengaluru, it shot up to a whopping Rs 200 per kg due to severe short supply in the market. Same is the case in Coimbatore.

"Onion price touched Rs 200 per kg in some retail shops of Bengaluru, after its wholesale rate ranged between Rs 5,500 and Rs 14,000 per quintal," state agricultural marketing officer Siddagangaiah said.

The average modal price of onion in the retail markets was ruling at Rs 100/kg according to the department of Consumer Affairs, while the maximum rate was ruling at Rs 165 per kg in Panaji on Sunday, the data showed. In most cities, onion was quoting above Rs 100/kg in the retail markets, while at Nashik in Maharashtra -- the key producing centre -- the rates were ruling at Rs 79/kg "There is no doubt onion prices are rising. The main reason for rise in price was damage to the onion crop due to rains.

Much of onion has been damaged in Maharasthra, the key growing state. However, the government has supplied buffer stock and asked MMTC to import onions and it should arrive by January 20," Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Take a look at how much you will have to pay for onion in different cities

Cities with highest onion price Price per kg
Panaji (Goa) Rs 165
Kozhikode (Kerala) Rs 160
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Rs 160
Wayanad (Kerala) Rs 160
Mayabunder (Andaman) Rs 150
Onions continued to be most affordable in Jhansi
Cities with lowest onion prices Price per kg
Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) Rs 43
Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) Rs 50
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) Rs 50
Rampurhat (West Bengal) Rs 50
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) Rs 55
Onion prices across India (from lowest to highest)
North Zone Price per kg
Jhansi Rs 43
Kanpur Rs 65
Solan Rs 70
Allahabad Rs 75
Agra Rs 80
Dharamshala Rs 80
Karnal Rs 85
Chandigarh Rs 85
Amritsar Rs 90
Haldwani Rs 90
Panchkula Rs 90
Srinagar Rs 90
Varanasi Rs 92
Bathinda Rs 92
Delhi Rs 98
Dehradun Rs 100
Gorakhpur Rs 100
Haridwar Rs 100
Hisar Rs 100
Jammu Rs 100
Ludhiana Rs 100
Mandi Rs 100
Rudrapur Rs 100
Shimla Rs 100
Gurgaon Rs 120
Lucknow Rs 120
Meerut Rs 120
West zone Price per kg
Ambikapur Rs 50
Gwalior Rs 55
Sagar Rs 50
Ahmedabad Rs 90
Bhuj Rs 60
Indore Rs 63
Jaipur Rs 70
Rewa Rs 70
Durg Rs 70
Rajkot Rs 75
Jabalpur Rs 72
Nashik Rs 79
Bhopal Rs 85
Pune Rs 87
Nagpur Rs 88
Surat Rs 98
Raipur Rs 100
Jagdalpur Rs 120
Mumbai Rs 120
Panaji Rs 165
East Zone Price per kg
Muzzafarpur 85
Purnia 85
Patna Rs 90
Kharagpur Rs 100
Ranchi Rs 100
Malda Rs 105
Darbhanga Rs 110
Jeypore Rs 110
Purulia Rs 120
Rourkela Rs 120
Sambalpur Rs 120
Balasore Rs 120
Berhampur Rs 120
Bhubaneshwar Rs 130
Cuttack Rs 130
Kolkata Rs 140
North-East Zone Price per kg
Guwahati Rs 96
Itanagar Rs 100
Agartala Rs 120
South Zone Price per kg
Hyderabad Rs 75
Warangal Rs 80
Adilabad Rs 80
Jadcherla Rs 83
Karimnagar Rs 85
Kurnool Rs 85
Bengaluru Rs 140
Chennai Rs 138
Coimbatore Rs 125
Cuddalore Rs 120
Dharmapuri Rs 130
Dharwad Rs 110
Dindigul Rs 140
Ernakulam Rs 150
Vijaywada Rs 90
Mysore Rs 102
Visakhapatnam Rs 105
Suryapet Rs 115
Tirunelveli Rs 125
Vellore Rs 134
Puducherry Rs 135
Port Blair Rs 140
Palakkad: Rs 140 Rs 140
Thiruchirapalli Rs 140
Mangalore Rs 149
Thrissur Rs 150
Mayabunder Rs 150
Wayanad Rs 155
Kozhikode Rs 160
T. Puram Rs 160
The government has approved import of up to 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions to check the ongoing price rise. State-owned MMTC has been directed to import up to 1 lakh tonne onions through global and country-specific import tenders. The average modal price of onion in the wholesale markets was ruling at Rs 9,000/quintal according to the department of Consumer Affairs, while the maximum rate was ruling at Rs 15,000 per quintal in Wayanad on Sunday, the data showed. Cities with lowest wholesale onion price
Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Rs 3,500 per quintal (or Rs 35 per kg) Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Rs 4,200 per quintal (or Rs 42 per kg) Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh): Rs 4,400 per quintal (or Rs 44 per kg) Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Rs 4,500 per quintal (or Rs 45 per kg) Rampurhat (West Bengal): Rs 4,600 per quintal (or Rs 46 per kg)
Cities with highest wholesale onion price
Wayanad (Kerala): Rs 15,000 per quintal (or Rs 150 per kg) Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Rs 14,898 per quintal (or Rs 149 per kg) Kozhikode (Kerala): Rs 14,000 per quintal (or Rs 140 per kg) Mayabunder (Andaman): Rs 13,333 per quintal (or Rs 133 per kg) Panaji (Goa): Rs 12,500 per quintal (or Rs 125 per kg)

First Published: Sun, December 08 2019. 12:13 IST

