Know your onions: Buyers left teary eyed as prices surge to Rs 200 a kilo

prices continued to rise in many cities across the country, with residents in cities like Madurai and Bengaluru paying a whopping Rs 200 per kg. Pinching consumers' pockets hard, retail prices have surpassed the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country. The key kitchen staple was quoting high in the tier II and tier III cities as well. Onion prices have been high for past few weeks due to fall in production of the Kharif crop following unseasonal rainfall in key growing states, including Maharashtra. While the aveage price of is Rs 140 in Bengaluru, it shot up to a whopping Rs 200 per kg due to severe short supply in the market. Same is the case in Coimbatore. "Onion price touched Rs 200 per kg in some retail shops of Bengaluru, after its wholesale rate ranged between Rs 5,500 and Rs 14,000 per quintal," state agricultural marketing officer Siddagangaiah said. The average modal price of onion in the retail was ruling at Rs 100/kg according to the department of Consumer Affairs, while the maximum rate was ruling at Rs 165 per kg in Panaji on Sunday, the data showed. In most cities, onion was quoting above Rs 100/kg in the retail markets, while at Nashik in Maharashtra -- the key producing centre -- the rates were ruling at Rs 79/kg "There is no doubt onion prices are rising. The main reason for rise in price was damage to the onion crop due to rains.

Much of onion has been damaged in Maharasthra, the key growing state. However, the government has supplied buffer stock and asked MMTC to import onions and it should arrive by January 20," Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.